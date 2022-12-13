New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 2024 review: plenty of power but not much fun

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is an impressive performance car, with stunning speed, impressive control and huge levels of grip. But all of its tech feels like it’s there to fight problems created at its initial design stage, like its vast weight and four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain. The main selling point of the previous C 63 is that while it lacked the sharpness of rivals from BMW or Alfa Romeo, it had them beaten for character, thanks largely to its engine. The new one has lost what made its predecessors so special.

It's a very clever car, the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. Perhaps more than with any previous hot C-Class, Affalterbach’s engineers have overhauled almost every single aspect of the standard car to deliver supercar-baiting performance. But from behind the wheel, there’s always a nagging feeling that so much of that tech is there to fight against one or two fundamental issues.

We’ll focus on the chassis first. Dramatically flared front arches increase the width by 76mm, a necessary change to accommodate an increased track. Unique steering knuckles and suspension joints enable further precision, agility and stability, while an adaptive damping system, used on both the AMG GT Black Series and the brand’s GT3 racers, continuously adjusts the rate of control based on driving style and the condition of the road. Those dampers are significantly beefed up with twin external valves, allowing a greater and more precise transfer of hydraulic fluid than standard items.