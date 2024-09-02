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New Mercedes C-Class Electric gets ready for its big battle with the BMW i3

All-new Merc looks in good shape as it’s readied for battle with BMW’s i3, with latest GLC Electric providing clues over what to expect under the skin

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Apr 2026
Mercedes C-Class Electric - white front 3/413

The new Mercedes C-Class Electric is now coming into focus with just weeks to go until its official unveiling. 

The all-electric compact executive saloon will showcase the German firm’s latest engineering, bringing with it the brand’s hi-tech charging and battery technologies. Arriving by the end of 2026, the new C-Class Electric should start at around £55,000, with less expensive variants destined to join the range down the line.

Life won’t be easy for the new C-Class, however, as the all-new BMW i3 – and its headline 569-mile electric range – will be fighting for every customer in this area of the market. 

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Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see the C-Class vs 3 Series battle ignited for the electric age, as both will be on sale by the end of 2026, with a multitude of powertrain and drive options. 

If you're after a new electric saloon car, there are loads currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Design

As revealed in these new spy shots, the C-Class’s exterior design is now almost completely exposed. The images show a clean, subtle look, with a shorter tail and more rounded body. Compared to the EQE and EQS, the bonnet is both longer and taller, yet the fastback roofline and its short tail remains. 

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A few other notable details include more traditional framed doors, rather than the frameless units found on the company’s larger models. And for the first time on a modern Mercedes saloon, the rear quarter window is now curved, rather than finished in a hard point. 

However, the most controversial design elements are still hidden away under what’s left of the camouflage. Up front, the large illuminated grille, as seen on the new GLC Electric, will dominate the nose, with similar headlights integrating the star motif. The rear, meanwhile, could include the same black bar across the tailgate as other new Mercedes models, with yet more three-pointed star motifs integrated into the tail-lights. 

Mercedes C-Class Electric - white side profile13

As with today’s GLC, expect different base and AMG-Line styling packages, plus an option to have that grille in either a bright silver or more subdued grey depending on specification. 

Cabin and technology

The fact that the C-Class is so closely related to the new GLC means that we already have a very clear idea of what to expect when it comes to the interior and technology. All models will share the GLC’s fundamental screen options and dashboard layout. 

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Its headline element will be the option of an edge-to-edge 39.1-inch touchscreen that amalgamates a driver’s instrument cluster, central touchscreen and passenger display into one vast display. Mid-spec models break this up into three individual screens, and at the base of the range will be a single 14.5-inch touchscreen with a smaller 10.25-inch driver’s display. 

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Beyond this, expect the interior design elements, colours and materials to be shared between the two, including top-level assisted parking capabilities, Level 2+ autonomous driving (which includes the ability to take your hands off the wheel at a cruise on the motorway) and lots of ambient lighting. 

Cabin space will be improved over the ICE-powered C-Class thanks to a longer wheelbase and flat floor, but those hoping to see a C-Class Electric estate will be disappointed, leaving the BMW i3 Touring without a direct rival. Still, luggage space should be improved, although access might be limited due to the short bootlid, and there will be a secondary bootspace under the bonnet, too. 

Competitive but not class-leading under the skin

Mercedes C-Class Electric - white rear 3/413

As with the cabin, there’s a lot we can derive from the GLC in terms of powertrain and chassis technology. The C400 Electric will sit at the high end of the range, sharing its 94.5kWh battery pack and dual-motor layout with its SUV twin. The lower and lighter body should mean an improvement on the GLC’s range figure, so expect somewhere in the region of 450-470 miles from a charge. 

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Other powertrain layouts, including smaller battery sizes and more efficient single-motor layouts, will be available in time. The new C-Class will also charge quickly, as it should bring across the GLC’s 800V electrical architecture and up to 330kW charging. Expect a top-up from 10-80 per cent in around 22 minutes. 

If you’re wondering how this stacks up compared with the new i3, BMW has already confirmed that a similarly powerful high-spec dual-motor ‘50’ variant will be able to cover 564 miles from a charge. It’ll also reach up to 400kW DC fast charging, and it too will diversify into less powerful, but more efficient options in future. 

Where Mercedes might be able to forge a lead, though, is in terms of chassis technology. The C-Class will be compatible with lots of high-end options that the BMW curiously lacks. These include air-suspension, rear-wheel steering and high-definition Digital headlights. 

Mercedes will also offer high-performance AMG models, one of which has already been spied testing with 21-inch wheels and a set of carbon-ceramic brakes – complete with gold calipers and uprated tyres. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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