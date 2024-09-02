The new Mercedes C-Class Electric is now coming into focus with just weeks to go until its official unveiling.

The all-electric compact executive saloon will showcase the German firm’s latest engineering, bringing with it the brand’s hi-tech charging and battery technologies. Arriving by the end of 2026, the new C-Class Electric should start at around £55,000, with less expensive variants destined to join the range down the line.

Life won’t be easy for the new C-Class, however, as the all-new BMW i3 – and its headline 569-mile electric range – will be fighting for every customer in this area of the market.

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Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see the C-Class vs 3 Series battle ignited for the electric age, as both will be on sale by the end of 2026, with a multitude of powertrain and drive options.

If you're after a new electric saloon car, there are loads currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Design

As revealed in these new spy shots, the C-Class’s exterior design is now almost completely exposed. The images show a clean, subtle look, with a shorter tail and more rounded body. Compared to the EQE and EQS, the bonnet is both longer and taller, yet the fastback roofline and its short tail remains.