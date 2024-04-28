New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 review: held back by its downsized engine

Verdict

Mercedes-AMG is thoroughly overhauling its product strategy with downsized engines and a rationalised range, with the new CLE 53 4MATIC+ its latest high-performance offering. But while it looks like an AMG, drives like an AMG, and even feels like an AMG inside the luxurious cabin, it’s let down by what used to be the company’s USP: its engine.

Unlike the regular Mercedes CLE, this AMG model replaces one model rather than two – that of the previous-generation AMG C 63 Coupe.

Despite being the masters at filling every available niche, Mercedes didn't think there was enough of market for its previous-generation E-Class Coupe to be offered as a full-fat E 63. Which was a peculiar decision considering it was happy to apply the AMG treatment to every one of its SUVs – and even the S-Class limousine.

The CLE 53 4MATIC+, to give it its full name, might have had some detailed attention from those based in AMG’s Affaltabach’s HQ, but to the core AMG fan they will question its AMG provenance and credentials. As do we.

It certainly looks like a full-blooded AMG model. Its wider front and rear wheel arches are both aesthetic as well as functional, allowing the car’s 58mm wider front and 75mm wider rear tracks to be incorporated into the design. There’s also a specific AMG front grille with large openings for improved cooling, and a rear diffuser that sits beneath a rear spoiler fixed to the bootlid’s trailing edge. The look is completed by a set of multi-spoke 20-inch wheels.