New Mercedes-AMG E-Class spotted as all-electric super saloon prepares for launch
Sophisticated tri-motor set up could give AMG E-Class the edge in new electric super saloon showdown
Mercedes-AMG recently showed that good old petrol V8 power is alive and well with the wild Mercedes-AMG CLE 646, but all-electric models are still coming thick and fast. The E-Class is set to gain a new hot EV variant.
We’ve caught the new electric E-Class, Mercedes’ replacement for the EQE, testing a few times before, but the model pictured here is the AMG version. It’s set to do battle with the Porsche Taycan, BMW i5 M60 and Lotus Emeya as a flagship EV super saloon in the mould of so many Mercedes-AMG petrol models past.
This might be our first look at the AMG E-Class testing on the road, but we expect it to arrive as soon as 2027, after the AMG versions of the new electric C-Class and GLC SUV.
Despite the camouflage, we can already see the typical AMG influence in the exterior design. Compared to the standard electric E-Class we’ve already spotted, there’s a more aggressive front end with a unique front bumper and wider front wheel arches that house a set of bespoke AMG wheels with larger brake calipers and discs behind.
The decades-long tradition of visually understated Mercedes super saloons like the iconic 500 E and E 63 appears to be continuing into the electric age because the remaining tweaks are fairly muted. To the rear, the wheel arches are blistered to accommodate what is likely to be a wider rear track and tyre combination. On the boot lid we expect to see a lip spoiler in place of the upright version visible on this test car. A unique rear bumper design is also on the cards, although it's not visible behind that camouflage.
The overall exterior look should be much closer to the petrol-powered E-Class and indeed the hot Mercedes-AMG E 53 version, rather than the rounded, aero-optimised shape of the outgoing Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 electric car. Inside the electric AMG E-Class, we expect a bigger departure, with the model likely to utilise the huge 39-inch full-width, triple-screen already seen in the new C-Class and GLC.
Performance and powertrain
This being an AMG, the most important attribute will, of course, be the power on board. The flagship E-Class isn’t likely to fall short in this area, if the new 671bhp Mercedes-AMG CLA is anything to go by.
The regular electric E-Class will use Mercedes’ latest MB.EA platform which underpins the C-Class and GLC EVs, though it’s possible the AMG variant could be bestowed with the MB.AMG platform, allowing it to harness the same technology found in the new AMG GT 4-Door.
The full-fat AMG GT 4-Door in ‘63’ guise has a colossal 1,153bhp and 2,000Nm of torque, produced by three ‘axial-flux’ motors developed by British firm Yasa – one on the front axle and two at the rear. The result is a 2.4-second zero to 62mph time and a top speed of 186mph.
To create a bit of distinction between the E-Class and the flagship AMG GT 4-Door, however, the saloon may take-on the GT’s ‘55’ set up. This still incorporates the clever tri-motor system, but with total power limited to 805bhp for what would still be a lively 0-62mph time of under three seconds.
To accompany the ballistic straight-line performance, the AMG E-Class will make some noise but will do so synthetically. The new CLA 45 produces a digitised four-cylinder engine sound that aims to recreate the pops and bangs of petrol-powered AMG four-pots of old, even vibrating the seats to replicate an engine under the bonnet. The AMG GT 4-Door does this too, though it looks to create a deeper V8-like sound from its speakers. Judging from the history of the AMG E-Class, we’ll be in store for more V8 fakery as a soundtrack.
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