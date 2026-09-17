Mercedes-AMG recently showed that good old petrol V8 power is alive and well with the wild Mercedes-AMG CLE 646, but all-electric models are still coming thick and fast. The E-Class is set to gain a new hot EV variant.

We’ve caught the new electric E-Class, Mercedes’ replacement for the EQE, testing a few times before, but the model pictured here is the AMG version. It’s set to do battle with the Porsche Taycan, BMW i5 M60 and Lotus Emeya as a flagship EV super saloon in the mould of so many Mercedes-AMG petrol models past.

This might be our first look at the AMG E-Class testing on the road, but we expect it to arrive as soon as 2027, after the AMG versions of the new electric C-Class and GLC SUV.

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Despite the camouflage, we can already see the typical AMG influence in the exterior design. Compared to the standard electric E-Class we’ve already spotted, there’s a more aggressive front end with a unique front bumper and wider front wheel arches that house a set of bespoke AMG wheels with larger brake calipers and discs behind.

The decades-long tradition of visually understated Mercedes super saloons like the iconic 500 E and E 63 appears to be continuing into the electric age because the remaining tweaks are fairly muted. To the rear, the wheel arches are blistered to accommodate what is likely to be a wider rear track and tyre combination. On the boot lid we expect to see a lip spoiler in place of the upright version visible on this test car. A unique rear bumper design is also on the cards, although it's not visible behind that camouflage.