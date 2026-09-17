Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes-AMG E-Class spotted as all-electric super saloon prepares for launch

Sophisticated tri-motor set up could give AMG E-Class the edge in new electric super saloon showdown

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Sep 2026
Mercedes-AMG E-Class spy shot - front cornering 5

Mercedes-AMG recently showed that good old petrol V8 power is alive and well with the wild  Mercedes-AMG CLE 646, but all-electric models are still coming thick and fast. The E-Class is set to gain a new hot EV variant. 

We’ve caught the new electric E-Class, Mercedes’ replacement for the EQE, testing a few times before, but the model pictured here is the AMG version. It’s set to do battle with the Porsche Taycan, BMW i5 M60 and Lotus Emeya as a flagship EV super saloon in the mould of so many Mercedes-AMG petrol models past. 

This might be our first look at the AMG E-Class testing on the road, but we expect it to arrive as soon as 2027, after the AMG versions of the new electric C-Class and GLC SUV. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite the camouflage, we can already see the typical AMG influence in the exterior design. Compared to the standard electric E-Class we’ve already spotted, there’s a more aggressive front end with a unique front bumper and wider front wheel arches that house a set of bespoke AMG wheels with larger brake calipers and discs behind. 

The decades-long tradition of visually understated Mercedes super saloons like the iconic 500 E and E 63 appears to be continuing into the electric age because the remaining tweaks are fairly muted. To the rear, the wheel arches are blistered to accommodate what is likely to be a wider rear track and tyre combination. On the boot lid we expect to see a lip spoiler in place of the upright version visible on this test car. A unique rear bumper design is also on the cards, although it's not visible behind that camouflage. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The overall exterior look should be much closer to the petrol-powered E-Class and indeed the hot Mercedes-AMG E 53 version, rather than the rounded, aero-optimised shape of the outgoing Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 electric car. Inside the electric AMG E-Class, we expect a bigger departure, with the model likely to utilise the huge 39-inch full-width, triple-screen already seen in the new C-Class and GLC

Mercedes-AMG E-Class spy shot - rear5

Performance and powertrain

This being an AMG, the most important attribute will, of course, be the power on board. The flagship E-Class isn’t likely to fall short in this area, if the new 671bhp Mercedes-AMG CLA is anything to go by. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The regular electric E-Class will use Mercedes’ latest MB.EA platform which underpins the C-Class and GLC EVs, though it’s possible the AMG variant could be bestowed with the MB.AMG platform, allowing it to harness the same technology found in the new AMG GT 4-Door.

The full-fat AMG GT 4-Door in ‘63’ guise has a colossal 1,153bhp and 2,000Nm of torque, produced by three ‘axial-flux’ motors developed by British firm Yasa – one on the front axle and two at the rear. The result is a 2.4-second zero to 62mph time and a top speed of 186mph.

To create a bit of distinction between the E-Class and the flagship AMG GT 4-Door, however, the saloon may take-on the GT’s ‘55’ set up. This still incorporates the clever tri-motor system, but with total power limited to 805bhp for what would still be a lively 0-62mph time of under three seconds. 

To accompany the ballistic straight-line performance, the AMG E-Class will make some noise but will do so synthetically. The new CLA 45 produces a digitised four-cylinder engine sound that aims to recreate the pops and bangs of petrol-powered AMG four-pots of old, even vibrating the seats to replicate an engine under the bonnet. The AMG GT 4-Door does this too, though it looks to create a deeper V8-like sound from its speakers. Judging from the history of the AMG E-Class, we’ll be in store for more V8 fakery as a soundtrack. 

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best fast estate cars on sale 2026
Best fast estate cars - September 2026 header image

Best fast estate cars on sale 2026

With blistering pace and excellent space, these are the best fast estate cars in the world
Best cars & vans
17 Sep 2026
New Mercedes E-Class Electric to replace EQE with classic 3-pointed star style
Mercedes E-Class Electric - front 3/4

New Mercedes E-Class Electric to replace EQE with classic 3-pointed star style

New electric Mercedes E-Class to have traditional look when it replaces the EQE
News
8 Sep 2026
Best cars for dog owners to buy 2026
Best cars for dog owners - header image

Best cars for dog owners to buy 2026

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging
Best cars & vans
26 Aug 2026
Best executive cars to buy 2026
Best executive cars 07/26

Best executive cars to buy 2026

The best executive cars add a real touch of class to every journey, and here they are
Best cars & vans
9 Jul 2026

Most Popular

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
New Kia PV7: nine seats and 350kW charging for PV5's big brother
Kia PV5 Passenger - front

New Kia PV7: nine seats and 350kW charging for PV5's big brother

Korean brand aims to continue its takeover of the commercial sector with massive new PV7
News
14 Sep 2026
Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range
Volkswagen Mission Efficiency - front action

Sleek new Volkswagen Mission Efficiency unveiled: XL1 successor with 500-mile range

The Mission Efficiency is shaped by aerodynamics but has enough space for a family – and could be heading to showrooms with a £42k price tag
News
14 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content