All-new Mercedes EQC Mk2 gets the AMG treatment in new spy shots

We’ve seen the all-new second-generation Mercedes EQC undergoing testing before, getting into fighting shape to take on premium electric SUVs like the forthcoming Audi Q6 e-tron and BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV. But this time we’ve spotted the AMG-tuned version, which will probably try to give the all-electric Porsche Macan a run for its money.

The current Mercedes EQC was the first unique, mass-produced all-electric model developed by Mercedes when it launched in 2019. It was a trailblazer but it came with certain compromises in terms of range and efficiency, and is now overshadowed by newer rivals. Yet the EQC has proven to be popular, making this all-new version that much more important to get right.

Designed to sit alongside the petrol-powered GLC, the EQC will actually share very little with its combustion engined sibling and instead make the move to a totally bespoke EV chassis. We’re all but certain this will be Mercedes’ new MB.EA architecture that’s due to be put into production in 2025, and serve as the backbone of much of Mercedes’ future EV line-up.

The modular MB.EA platform will give the new EQC a much more efficient base to work from compared to the first generation model, and allow it to use more advanced battery packs and more intelligently packaged electric motors. It’s also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture, just like the Porsche Macan, which helps both charging and performance capabilities.