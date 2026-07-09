Our opinion on the Mercedes GLB

The second-generation Mercedes GLB is a big upgrade on its predecessor, and not just because it combines the petrol GLB and electric EQB line-ups into a single model range. The seven-seat arrangement is unique in the premium SUV sector, and while the rearmost row is only really suitable for kids, the inclusion of four sets of Isofix child-seat mounts adds versatility.

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The tech on board is hard to fault, and although we do wonder about the merits of the third dashboard display, the high-resolution screens are easy to navigate. The driving experience in the all-electric model is quiet, refined and plush, and while prices are steep at the top of the range, there is no other model with similar dimensions that offers the GLB’s mix of practicality, luxury, tech and comfort.

About the Mercedes GLB

In the cut and thrust of the small premium SUV market, the Mercedes GLB has largely flown under the radar. Sitting between the Mercedes GLA and Mercedes GLC in Merc’s line-up, the GLB has offered the premium quality we have come to expect from the company, while delivering more space and the versatility of seven seats.

Two versions of the GLB are available: the GLB 250+ and GLB 350. There are two differences between them, with the 250+ featuring a lower power output and rear-drive, while the 350 has 4MATIC four-wheel drive courtesy of two electric motors. We’ll have to wait until later in the year to experience the petrol model.