Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New electric Mercedes GLC to be dominated by one-metre wide screen

Mercedes is leaning into a high-tech aesthetic with huge touchscreen displays in future models

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Sep 2025
New EV GLC - dashboard4

Only days before its official full reveal, Mercedes has shown off the interior of its all-new electric GLC SUV and its wild 99cm wide screen. Mercedes will reveal its next-generation technology and design with its new mid-size premium electric SUV at this year’s IAA Munich motor show next week, before it reaches showrooms next year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With so many pixels to cram onto one dashboard, it’s not surprising to see that the vast touchscreen takes up the majority of the visual space inside the cabin. However, unlike the screens you’ll see on its old EQ models, or even the new CLA, this next-gen MBUX Hyperscreen, as Merc calls it, is one seamless display, rather than a medley of them within a single housing.

This means that the ‘traditional’ driver’s display, centre touchscreen and passenger display now operate as one surface, each seamlessly knitted together to show a huge amount of information that both the driver and passenger can control. If you’re in the market for a car with literally meters of infotainment screen like a new GLC, check out Auto Express and its Buy A Car service for all the latest deals.

We’ll have to wait for the official reveal to know its full tech specs, but the user software inside is the latest AI-assisted MBUX system, integrating maps, media and connectivity features into one easy to navigate interface. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Pictures also reveal the cabin this new digital universe will live in, with the screen appearing to sit above a wide centre console that houses slim air vents and a small row of physical buttons. There’s also two wireless phone charging pads and some cupholders behind.

The steering wheel is the same simplified unit as found on the new CLA Shooting Brake, which integrates physical buttons on it for the first time in a generation. Other notable elements include a generous use of metal-like plastics around the doors and speaker grilles, contrasting against the warm, caramel-coloured leather. 

New EV GLC - door controls4

We’ll soon have hands-on experience with Merc’s new digital interface when we see the car at the IAA Munich motor show, where it’ll by vying for attention against key rivals like the all-new BMW iX3, plus Audi’s incredible new Concept C show car and the long-awaited Polestar 5. Each of these European luxury brands are showing the technological future of their next generation models – it’ll be a fascinating exercise to see which might come on top.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025
Best hybrid SUVs - header image

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2025

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Best cars & vans
7 Aug 2025
Huge Mercedes GLC illuminated grille ushers in a new design era
Mercedes GLC illuminated grille

Huge Mercedes GLC illuminated grille ushers in a new design era

Illuminated face for all new Merc models will ensure everyone sees you coming – come rain or shine
News
4 Aug 2025
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
July 2025 Best mid-size SUV - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
10 Jul 2025
New Mercedes GLC prototype review: fully-electric EQC replacement is a promising package
Mercedes GLC prototype - front

New Mercedes GLC prototype review: fully-electric EQC replacement is a promising package

Mercedes’ next all-electric SUV has borrowed tech from the EQXX, and we've taken an early drive to see the result
Road tests
4 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval
Skoda Elroq - front cornering

Skoda Elroq and Enyaq get Electric Car Grant approval

Despite some models costing over the £37,000 threshold, Skoda has secured the government grant on its mid-size electric SUVs
News
2 Sep 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition
Fiat Grande Panda La Prima - front cornering

New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition

The newly crowned Auto Express Supermini of the Year is available in hybrid or pure-electric form, with the EV offering 199 miles of range
News
1 Sep 2025
New BYD Seal 6 2025 review: talented estate should have BMW worried
BYD Seal 6 Touring - front tracking

New BYD Seal 6 2025 review: talented estate should have BMW worried

BYD’s latest arrival isn’t an EV, but efficiency is still key
Road tests
3 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content