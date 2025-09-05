New electric Mercedes GLC to be dominated by one-metre wide screen
Mercedes is leaning into a high-tech aesthetic with huge touchscreen displays in future models
Only days before its official full reveal, Mercedes has shown off the interior of its all-new electric GLC SUV and its wild 99cm wide screen. Mercedes will reveal its next-generation technology and design with its new mid-size premium electric SUV at this year’s IAA Munich motor show next week, before it reaches showrooms next year.
With so many pixels to cram onto one dashboard, it’s not surprising to see that the vast touchscreen takes up the majority of the visual space inside the cabin. However, unlike the screens you’ll see on its old EQ models, or even the new CLA, this next-gen MBUX Hyperscreen, as Merc calls it, is one seamless display, rather than a medley of them within a single housing.
This means that the ‘traditional’ driver’s display, centre touchscreen and passenger display now operate as one surface, each seamlessly knitted together to show a huge amount of information that both the driver and passenger can control. If you’re in the market for a car with literally meters of infotainment screen like a new GLC, check out Auto Express and its Buy A Car service for all the latest deals.
We’ll have to wait for the official reveal to know its full tech specs, but the user software inside is the latest AI-assisted MBUX system, integrating maps, media and connectivity features into one easy to navigate interface.
Pictures also reveal the cabin this new digital universe will live in, with the screen appearing to sit above a wide centre console that houses slim air vents and a small row of physical buttons. There’s also two wireless phone charging pads and some cupholders behind.
The steering wheel is the same simplified unit as found on the new CLA Shooting Brake, which integrates physical buttons on it for the first time in a generation. Other notable elements include a generous use of metal-like plastics around the doors and speaker grilles, contrasting against the warm, caramel-coloured leather.
We’ll soon have hands-on experience with Merc’s new digital interface when we see the car at the IAA Munich motor show, where it’ll by vying for attention against key rivals like the all-new BMW iX3, plus Audi’s incredible new Concept C show car and the long-awaited Polestar 5. Each of these European luxury brands are showing the technological future of their next generation models – it’ll be a fascinating exercise to see which might come on top.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts