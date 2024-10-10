Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range prices revealed

Efficient new versions of the E-3008 and E-5008 SUVs will arrive in the UK from early 2025

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Oct 2024
Peugeot 3008 - front static

Peugeot has revealed pricing and specifications for its new E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range trim levels – which as the name suggests, are the longest range versions of each of its electric SUVs

Peugeot says both the new E-3008 Long Range and the E-5008 Long Range are available to order now, with prices starting from £48,650 and £51,350 respectively. First deliveries are expected from the first quarter of next year. 

A larger 98kWh battery is fitted to both cars, allowing for 435 miles of range in the E-3008 and 415 miles in the E-5008. That’s up from the E-3008’s 326-mile range and the E-5008’s 311-mile range when fitted with the smaller 73kWh battery. 

Both cars sit on the new Stellantis STLA Medium architecture and are the first to receive the 97kWh battery, which is made at the firm’s gigafactory in France. The battery is 15mm thicker than the smaller one, but Peugeot says that this will have no effect on the interior space or boot capacity of either car. The E-5008 also retains the ability to accommodate up to seven passengers. Charging speeds stand at 160kW, meaning you can top up the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes. 

While the exterior looks pretty similar to the rest of the line-up, both Long Range cars get 20-inch alloy wheels in top-spec GT form, and 19-inch wheels on the Allure. 

Inside, you’ll find grey fabric upholstery on the Allure while GT models get ‘Uziris’ fabric with the Peugeot shield embedded in the front seat headrests. Optional extras include Alcantara seats, power front seats with 10-way electric adjustment including a massage function, and heated rear seats. 

All versions feature a 21-inch curved panoramic display that integrates both the head-up display and central touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Allure trim comes with a reversing camera, wireless smartphone charging and keyless entry as standard. GT models add Peugeot’s ‘Pixel’ LED headlights, an electrically-operated bootlid, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control. 

The GT starts at £52,180 for the E-3008 and £54,880 for the E-5008.

The Long Range models also get a more powerful 227bhp electric motor compared to the 207bhp of the standard cars, and there’s a new pre-conditioning system for the battery to optimise charging times to protect battery life. An all-wheel-drive dual-motor version of both the E-3008 and E-5008 with the 97kWh battery will arrive later, with Peugeot claiming it will offer “greater performance”.

Long journey ahead? These are the longest range electric cars on sale...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

