New Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range prices revealed

Peugeot has revealed pricing and specifications for its new E-3008 and E-5008 Long Range trim levels – which as the name suggests, are the longest range versions of each of its electric SUVs.

Peugeot says both the new E-3008 Long Range and the E-5008 Long Range are available to order now, with prices starting from £48,650 and £51,350 respectively. First deliveries are expected from the first quarter of next year.

A larger 98kWh battery is fitted to both cars, allowing for 435 miles of range in the E-3008 and 415 miles in the E-5008. That’s up from the E-3008’s 326-mile range and the E-5008’s 311-mile range when fitted with the smaller 73kWh battery.

Both cars sit on the new Stellantis STLA Medium architecture and are the first to receive the 97kWh battery, which is made at the firm’s gigafactory in France. The battery is 15mm thicker than the smaller one, but Peugeot says that this will have no effect on the interior space or boot capacity of either car. The E-5008 also retains the ability to accommodate up to seven passengers. Charging speeds stand at 160kW, meaning you can top up the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes.