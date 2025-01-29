BMW i5 given more range and BMW X3 gets a new diesel in 2025 updates roll-out
The German brand is introducing an array of upgrades in March, including improvements to the i5 and additions to the X3 and 2 Series Gran Coupé line-ups
A longer range for the BMW i5 and a new six-cylinder diesel for the BMW X3 are among a series of updates planned for the BMW range for 2025.
While it feels like BMW’s electric version of the 5 Series, the i5, has only just gone on sale, the brand is already giving both saloon and Touring estate versions a boost with up to 47km (or 29 miles) of extra range, depending on the variant.
The BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring gets the largest efficiency improvement, with energy consumption cut by nine per cent; unhelpfully, BMW hasn’t actually quoted the new range figure, but 29 miles on top of the eDrive40 Touring’s existing 329-mile total would mean the new car could have up to 358 miles at its disposal in WLTP testing.
Most efficient overall is the i5 eDrive40 saloon, which has quoted efficiency of up to 17.9kWh per 100km, which translates to 3.5 miles per kilowatt-hour; not bad for a heavy electric saloon, if a little behind the 3.8mi/kWh of last year’s updated Porsche Taycan. The changes have come about through the use of new silicon carbide semiconductors in the car’s power electronics, lower-friction wheel bearings and low rolling resistance tyres on more aerodynamically-optimised wheels.
The updated i5s also get interior ambient lighting as standard across the range, lumbar support for both front seats, Harman Kardon audio, improved trim for the door switches and the option of BMW Individual black and dark violet merino leather trim.
Elsewhere in the BMW line-up, the 2 Series Gran Coupe hasn’t even hit the road yet, and already the firm has announced two new engine variants, one a 120bhp 1.5-litre petrol 216 Gran Coupé (with a 0-62mph time just sneaking under ten seconds with the standard dual-clutch automatic), and the other a 215bhp, four-cylinder 223 xDrive Gran Coupé – xDrive referring to its all-wheel-drive system. This one manages 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds, while economy figures for the duo are 44.1mpg for the 216 and up to 44.8mpg for the 223.
The BMW X3 also received a new engine, getting the brand’s latest 3.0-litre in-line six turbodiesel in the X3 40d xDrive. 48-volt mild-hybrid tech helps it to 42.1mpg combined economy, while 299bhp and 670Nm of torque (through an eight-speed auto) delivers a brisk 5.4-second 0-62mph sprint.
Other key changes in BMW’s 2025 line-up include an improved AC charging rate for the brand’s plug-in hybrid models, leaping from 7.4kW to 11kW. Digital Key Plus, BMW’s smartphone key app, will now be standard on the iX electric SUV, while owners with a car running on the brand’s operating system 9 (such as the latest 1 Series) will find Youtube has become available in their infotainment systems.
From March, several BMW models will get a new Tyre Repair Kit Plus, an update to the old can-of-gunk method, while the X5, X6, and M5 all receive new equipment (the M5’s including new Individual leather options). In addition, the 2 Series Active Tourer and X1 will be adorned with a new alloy wheel option.
