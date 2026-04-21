China's Lepas car brand is planning a MINI-beating premium supermini

The Chery-owned Lepas brand has revealed plans to bolster its range to five distinct models over the next two years, confirming both an A-segment city car and D-segment SUV are in the pipeline.

The model blitz was confirmed at the launch event for the Lepas L6 SUV in Milan this week. Offered in petrol, hybrid and electric forms, the L6 is a rival to the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, and will sit alongside the longer, larger L8 when it arrives in the UK later this year.

The L6 and L8 will soon be joined by the smaller L4, a B-segment alternative to cars such as the Ford Puma and Toyota Yaris Cross. With a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric power, the L4 will offer the broadest powertrain line-up in the Lepas portfolio.

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Lepas forms part of parent company Chery’s house of brands, which also includes Jaecoo and Omoda. The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling car in March, and is currently available to lease through Auto Express Buy a Car for less than £300 per month. Chery is also planning to launch its Exceed luxury arm in Europe in the not too distant future.

After the L4, Lepas will turn its attention to another SUV, most likely with seven seats. Expected to utilise the L9 badge, the firm will look to this model to cement its premium aspirations in Europe – presumably with its sights set on models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and forthcoming Skoda Peaq. It will be available with both plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.

The final piece to Lepas’s European puzzle, at least for the time being, will be a city car or supermini designed to rival premium small cars such as the MINI Cooper and upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo. It too will be offered with electric and hybrid powertrains – although given segment preference and consumer buying habits, the latter will not come with a plug.

Brit Peter Matkin (pictured), who is head of engineering for the Chery Group, said: “Europe is a natural market [for Lepas] to enter. We balance performance and drivability with design and usability.” The cars are said to have been tuned specifically for European roads, with a “human-centric” approach to engineering.

The L4 should launch later this year, but timings for the two future models are still to be determined. It’s understood that Lepas hopes to complete its range within two years, with the large SUV expected before the upmarket supermini.

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