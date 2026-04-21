Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

China's Lepas car brand is planning a MINI-beating premium supermini

Range will go from two models to five in quick succession, with new supermini to sit alongside selection of SUVs

By:Richard Ingram
21 Apr 2026
Lepas logo

The Chery-owned Lepas brand has revealed plans to bolster its range to five distinct models over the next two years, confirming both an A-segment city car and D-segment SUV are in the pipeline.

The model blitz was confirmed at the launch event for the Lepas L6 SUV in Milan this week. Offered in petrol, hybrid and electric forms, the L6 is a rival to the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, and will sit alongside the longer, larger L8 when it arrives in the UK later this year. 

The L6 and L8 will soon be joined by the smaller L4, a B-segment alternative to cars such as the Ford Puma and Toyota Yaris Cross. With a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric power, the L4 will offer the broadest powertrain line-up in the Lepas portfolio.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lepas forms part of parent company Chery’s house of brands, which also includes Jaecoo and Omoda. The Jaecoo 7 was the UK’s best-selling car in March, and is currently available to lease through Auto Express Buy a Car for less than £300 per month. Chery is also planning to launch its Exceed luxury arm in Europe in the not too distant future.

After the L4, Lepas will turn its attention to another SUV, most likely with seven seats. Expected to utilise the L9 badge, the firm will look to this model to cement its premium aspirations in Europe – presumably with its sights set on models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and forthcoming Skoda Peaq. It will be available with both plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.

The final piece to Lepas’s European puzzle, at least for the time being, will be a city car or supermini designed to rival premium small cars such as the MINI Cooper and upcoming Volkswagen ID. Polo. It too will be offered with electric and hybrid powertrains – although given segment preference and consumer buying habits, the latter will not come with a plug.

Lepas range expansion

Brit Peter Matkin (pictured), who is head of engineering for the Chery Group, said: “Europe is a natural market [for Lepas] to enter. We balance performance and drivability with design and usability.” The cars are said to have been tuned specifically for European roads, with a “human-centric” approach to engineering.

The L4 should launch later this year, but timings for the two future models are still to be determined. It’s understood that Lepas hopes to complete its range within two years, with the large SUV expected before the upmarket supermini.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Vauxhall Grandland vs Renault Austral: Britain against France in a hybrid SUV clash
Vauxhall Grandland and Renault Austral - front tracking, header image

Vauxhall Grandland vs Renault Austral: Britain against France in a hybrid SUV clash

Renault’s Austral and Vauxhall’s Grandland have both been updated, but which is the better choice?
Car group tests
18 Apr 2026
Used Volkswagen ID.5 (Mk1, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: huge depreciation makes EV very attractive
Used Volkswagen ID.5 - front

Used Volkswagen ID.5 (Mk1, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: huge depreciation makes EV very attractive

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV that’s been on sale since 2022
Used car tests
19 Apr 2026
New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks
Alastair Crooks with the Hyundai Ioniq 3

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks

Despite sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia EV2, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 looks radically different
News
20 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content