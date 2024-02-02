New Peugeot E-5008 on its way to sit atop the Peugeot range

A 98kWh battery will soon come to the E-3008 and may be available from the launch of the larger E-5008 model. This will extend the E-3008’s range to 435 miles, so we expect the E-5008 will sit around the 400-mile mark. We also expect to see an all-wheel drive variant with a dual-motor powertrain producing 315bhp for the E-3008, whether or not this sportier layout will arrive on the more family-orientated E-5008 remains to be seen.

The E-5008 should come with the same selection of batteries as the E-3008. That means a 73kWh unit to kick off the range with a single electric motor on the front axle providing 207bhp and 343Nm of torque to the front wheels. In the E-3008 this battery allows for up to 326 miles of range, but given the extra size and weight of the E-5008 we expect this figure to decrease somewhat.

With the likes of the E-208 , E-2008 , E-308 and its van-based EVs - the E-Rifter and E-Traveller , Peugeot already has quite a few electric cars in its stable. The most recent addition was the E-3008 , which introduced the firm’s all-important STLA Medium platform. It’s this architecture that is expected to underpin the new Peugeot E-5008 SUV, which means we already have an idea as to the range-topper’s capabilities.

Peugeot ’s electrification plans will ramp-up further this year as we’ll see an all-electric seven-seat SUV in the form of the new E-5008. We’ve caught it testing for the first time and we can already highlight plenty of key design details.

The STLA Medium platform also allows for petrol and hybrid powertrains and we should see these variants of the 5008 arrive soon. As evidenced by the E-3008, it’s clear Peugeot wants to launch its new STLA-based cars with all-electric power first, however.

As for design, this is the first time we’ve caught the E-5008 testing and despite the camouflage, some clear stylistic elements are visible. The thin headlight signature that appeared on the new E-3008 will be used on the E-5008 and while hidden here, the three-stripe ‘tiger claw’ light signature will surely feature too.

While the front end looks quite bulky, the side profile shows a rather rakish windscreen angle (to help with aerodynamic efficiency) and there are some aero-optimised wheel trims too. To the rear, just one LED strip is on show, but it’s almost certain the E-5008 will come with a similar three-stripe design as seen on the new E-3008.

We have a slight glimpse of the E-5008’s interior in the latest images and it’s no surprise to see Peugeot’s new 21-inch panoramic screen sitting on top of the dash. We should also see Peugeot’s new version of its ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons on the dash and a typically small steering wheel as part of the firm’s ‘i-Cockpit’ interior layout. Creating a point of difference between the E-3008 and the E-5008 will be the larger car’s seven-seat layout, making it a rival for the likes of the Mercedes EQB and Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

With the smaller E-3008 starting from £45,850, the E-5008 is likely to sit over £50,000 for the entry-level models, moving closer to the £60,000 mark for the range-topping versions.

Peugeot recently announced that the E-5008 will launch this year during its announcement of the firm’s Allure Care 8-year warranty for the E-3008. That cover extends to the E-3008’s “electric motor, charging system, powertrain, and electrical and mechanical components for up to eight years or 100,000 miles”. While there was no mention of the E-5008 getting the same cover, given that it’ll use the same mechanicals as the E-3008 it seems likely it’ll be offered with Peugeot’s longer warranty.

