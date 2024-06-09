Polestar 3 review

Rear passengers have almost Mercedes S-Class levels of legroom, and it doesn’t feel claustrophobic thanks to a low window line. There’s a decent amount of storage space inside the Polestar 3, with a 32-litre compartment in the centre console, and large door bins. A hatch to the boot can be found by dropping the armest for the rear passengers. Four cupholders are in the cabin, with the two in the rear popping out from that central armrest.

The boot is an interesting design because while there’s a massive spoiler on top and a thick rear pillar, natural light will find its way in through an almost secret window on top, which you would never notice from the cabin. There’s 484 litres of luggage capacity back there (597 litres measured to the ceiling) with 1,411 litres with the rear seats folded down. The removable floor means there’s no lip to the boot, but to make loading heavy items even easier, the Polestar 3 can lower the rear by 50mm thanks to self-levelling air suspension. The buttons to operate this are in the boot, as you’d expect, although they do feel a bit flimsy. Sitting next to them is a button to extend the Polestar 3’s tow bar from under the rear bumper. The towing capacity for the Polestar 3 is an impressive 2,200kg.

Reliability & safety

In 2023, Polestar came an impressive second in the Driver Power Brands Survey, just behind Porsche. These results ar based on the Polestar 2, which allowed the brand to rank first in the running costs, safety features, and powertrain categories, and it scored well in road handling and driving pleasure. However, we’re hoping the 3 (and future models) will fare better in terms of reliability, because a worrying 69 per cent of owners reported having faults with their car in the first year.