New Porsche 911 to get hybrid power in big summer 2024 facelift

It’s official: the facelifted Porsche 911 will finally be unveiled this summer, well over two years after we received our first images of the revised sports cars undergoing testing. The brand also confirmed that the updated 992-generation 911 will feature a high-performance hybrid powertrain. Porsche is keeping schtum on details regarding the first-ever hybrid 911, but CEO Oliver Blume has said “once again we are deploying technology in series-production models that we have derived from the world of motorsport. And our customers can look forward to further technological innovations along those same lines.” Advertisement - Article continues below Exactly when the facelifted 911 — which we expect to be given the 992.2 designation — will make its world debut also remains under wraps for now, but we should learn more in the build up to the big reveal. 54 Launched in 2019, the 992-generation Porsche 911 is offered in a wide array of forms, including the standard coupe, convertible, GTS, Turbo and the track-focused GT3 and GT3 RS. We expect updated versions of most of the range will be revealed at the same time, but considering the latest GT3 RS was only launched in 2022, the hottest model could be tweaked later on. The updated 911 is one of four new models Porsche is launching in 2024. The new third-generation Panamera saloon arrives first, followed by the updated Taycan EV due on sale in the spring, and finally the all-new all-electric Porsche Macan will land in the second half of the year. Porsche 911 facelift: styling changes We’ve received countless spy shots of facelifted Porsche 911 prototypes over the last few years, but the most recent models have been virtually undisguised, giving us a very clear picture of what tweaks Porsche has made for this mid-life refresh.

Skip advert Advertisement

Skip advert Advertisement - Article continues below

The most noticeable styling change is the new front bumper with large vertical air intake slats, which has been seen on several prototypes. The headlights look the same as before with the quad LED daytime running light signature. Advertisement - Article continues below To the rear we can see a new lower bumper design, new exhaust tip layout and the air intake below the rear window appears to have been reshaped to channel more air into the engine bay. One model also featured a large wing that looks identical to the ‘SportDesign’ package you can get on the standard 911. 54 We’ve also spotted the updated 911 Turbo out and about and we can see, as with the current model, that it’ll feature some bespoke design tweaks compared to the standard car. It looks like the front air intakes will be taller than on the outgoing 911 Turbo, causing a reshuffle of the front indicator lights. The horizontal slats within the grilles aren’t as pronounced as the standard car’s, either. As for the side and rear, we can see what looks like a new design of the centre lock wheels in front of a set of massive brake discs - which on the current Turbo S are carbon ceramic as standard. The rear retains the distinctive full-width rear light, along with the Turbo’s low-level rear spoiler. The bumper still has some camouflage over it but the traditional set of quad-tip exhausts remain.

Skip advert Advertisement

Skip advert Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche has been spotted testing the GT3 and GT3 Touring models, too. Those designs will ape the standard car’s, with new LED daytime running lights. The GT3 models get a bespoke front and rear bumper and, while it looks unchanged at the front, the rear has some camouflage on it in our pictures, so expect some slight alterations there. The twin-exit central exhaust remains and on the GT3 the swan-neck spoiler looks the same. Porsche 911 facelift: engines and performance The 911 reached its 60th birthday in 2023, which Porsche celebrated in many ways - including the launch of the 911 S/T. During those six decades the 911 has been a fixture at or near the top of the sports car segment but it’s achieved that through constant improvement. We expect a power increase for the new car to help it stand out against the updated Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren GTS. 54 A new air intake and exhaust system could allow for more power. During the previous generation’s facelift (from 991 to 911.2), Porsche increased the Carrera S’ output from 395bhp to 420bhp and the GTS also received a 20bhp bump. A similar uplift could happen across the standard 911 model range for the updated 992 generation. Advertisement - Article continues below

Skip advert Advertisement

Skip advert Advertisement - Article continues below

The long-awaited 911 Hybrid will most likely be based on the Turbo model. The electric assistance that comes with a hybrid powertrain could end up producing more power than the 641bhp 911 Turbo S and take over as the most potent 911 available, possibly with the GT2 moniker, depending how track-focused Porsche wants it to be. The refreshed 911 will also benefit from some chassis tweaks and, and perhaps a snappier calibration for the eight-speed PDK gearbox as well. The seven-speed manual may also be retained for the even more driver-focused models like the GT3 Touring. Porsche 911 facelift: Interior Inside, the facelifted 911 is expected to retain the same basic layout as the existing car. It’ll also benefit from Porsche's latest PCM 6.0 infotainment system, which has just recently been updated to include Spotify music streaming, wireless Android Auto and an improved voice assistant. However, the updated sports car will move forward with a new, fully digital instrument panel, like that of the Taycan EV. The current model has an analogue rev-counter flanked by two screens, but this could be replaced with a slender curved screen that can display drive mode information, a map for navigation and a feed from the car's night-vision system. Don’t be fooled by the huge central screen in the latest batch of spy imagery. We expect this screen is for research and development use only. The next 911 could also receive an improved suite of sensors for more advanced driving-assist technologies. A raft of chassis and handling improvements is also expected to give the 992.2 sharper responses when the driver takes full control. Porsche has honed the 911's suspension and steering set-up as part of previous mid-life updates, so a returned electric power steering set-up and revised chassis settings are likely. Now read our review of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS...

Skip advert Advertisement