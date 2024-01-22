The Cayenne is one of Porsche’s most important models ever and soon there will be a new chapter for the luxury SUV as it goes electric for the very first time.

Porsche just announced that the Cayenne Electric will be unveiled on 19 November, ahead of going on sale in 2026. When it does arrive, the Cayenne Electric will join Porsche’s two other EVs, the Taycan and the Macan Electric.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric will also share the brand’s large SUV space with the current, third-generation combustion-engined Cayenne - which will be updated to live beyond 2030. We recently learned that the strategy of selling EV and petrol models side-by-side will extend to the petrol-powered Macan too, in the near future.

Within the announcement of the Cayenne Electric’s reveal date, Porsche said the new car will set “new standards in the SUV segment” by offering “outstanding driving dynamics, excellent long-distance comfort, uncompromising off-road capability and the efficiency of modern e-mobility.”

We’ve experienced Cayenne Electric from the passenger seat and we’re already expecting big things - not least in terms of the sheer numbers involved.

Sitting on a variant of the Volkswagen Group’s 800V PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture shared with the Macan Electric, the Cayenne Electric will come with a whopping 112kWh battery that’ll provide an expected range of around 370 miles. Charging is even more impressive with speeds up to 400kW resulting in a 15-minute 10 to 80 per cent top up. Power comes from a dual-motor system offering around 400bhp for the base model, up to 650bhp for the Cayenne S and close to 900bhp in Turbo form.