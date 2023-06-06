Best car rental sites 2024

There are plenty of reasons why drivers might need to hire a car. It could be you’re travelling to the other end of the country and it’s quicker to fly, but you need transport at the other end. Or perhaps your usual vehicle is off the road. It might also make sense for you to rent something big for the odd trip rather than drive a large car all year.

Hiring a conventionally engined motor for longer trips could also make sense for electric car drivers who want to avoid pricey public charging and long waits.

There are plenty of companies who will offer to rent you a vehicle, but which should you consider? We dug deep into some leading firms’ websites to see which offers the most choice at the best prices and makes the booking process as straightforward as possible.

How we tested them

We checked the total cost of a day’s mid-week rental for two classes of car from eight websites offering hire from Birmingham Airport in seven days’ time.

We looked at the most affordable car they were able to offer for those who just needed the cheapest transport, in addition to a seven-seater car for drivers who required a bigger vehicle for a special trip.