Expect more retro Renaults that drink from customers’ “reservoir of sympathy”

Renault has had great success recently tapping into customers’ nostalgia, with the reborn Renault 5 and Renault 4 among the most anticipated new cars being launched this year. And it seems that this particular well isn’t even close to running dry.

Speaking to Auto Express at the reveal of the new Renault 5 Turbo 3E – an homage to the French marque’s outrageous, mid-engined hot hatch launched in 1980 – the head of design for the Renault Group, Laurens van den Acker, explained how timing is everything when it comes to choosing which era to draw inspiration from.

“I have a theory that there is a window of opportunity,” he said. “If you wait too long, people will have really forgotten about it. But if you’re too early, it’s still not cool enough.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“10 years ago, we did the Alpine 110, and it was just perfect timing, because it's a 1950s or 1960s kind of car, and we said, we need to do this car now, because if we wait 10 more years, the window will be gone.

“So now is the time for these late 70s and 80s cars, because you talk to people [about the Turbo 3E] and they say ‘oh my god, this is my period’.