Outrageous Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a 533bhp hand-built, pocket-sized supercar

Brace yourselves everyone, because this is the new Renault 5 Turbo 3E: a hand-built, mostly carbon-fibre, hot hatch on steroids that packs supercar levels of power and is designed to go sideways, yet rather amazingly is road legal.

It’s also the descendent of what were unquestionably the maddest hot hatches the eighties produced: the rally-bred, mid-engined Renault 5 Turbo, and the later Turbo 2.

Yes, the new model is an electric car, but it has stuck to the same radical formula as the originals by shoving a hugely powerful, rear-wheel-drive powertrain into a pocket-sized package sporting bonkers bodywork and an equally outrageous interior

In fact, the Turbo 3E shares almost nothing with today’s Renault 5 or its spicier sister car, the Alpine A290, that has just landed in showrooms. It even sits on a bespoke platform developed by renowned sports car maker Alpine, and uses a brand-new type of electric motor capable of explosive power delivery.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E design

The styling of the new Turbo 3E is remarkably close to its ancestors from the eighties, as well as a somehow even crazier-looking concept model with the same name that Renault unveiled in 2022.

The idea for the concept came from Renault’s design team, when the brand was looking to prove it can “make electric cars interesting and exciting,” according to its design boss, Gilles Vidal, rather than “those robotic, white, sluggish things you see driving about”.

Speaking to Auto Express at the reveal of the production version, he told us after doing the retro-cool R5 and R4, the team wanted to make “something special, an event, a car that's stunning, strong and powerful”.