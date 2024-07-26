Early facelift for Renault Austral leaked online
Rumours of an early facelift have been brewing, and these first images show us what it’ll look like
The Renault Austral will be given an early facelift less than two years after first going on sale, and the Internet’s first leaked images show us exactly how it will look. The pictures, which surfaced on Renault UK’s online configurator, show little more than a lightly tweaked front end; it’s thought much of the remedial work is being made beneath the metal.
From those leaked images (and previous spy pictures), we can see the car is set to get a slightly sharper nose, with a new grille layout that drops the thin bar connecting the headlights. The light clusters don’t look to have changed too much, although the C-shaped daytime running lights have been swapped out for a more angular design.
The vents in the lower bumper also get a fresh look, but overall, the car is still recognisable as Renault’s mid-size SUV. In profile, the latest Austral appears almost identical, bar what seems to be a tweaked tail-light design; we’ve not been given a peek at the rear as yet.
The changes could help the Austral stand out more in the hotly contested mid-size SUV class, where it competes with best-sellers like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Cars aren’t typically given any major updates until three or four years after their launch, but Renault will hope early changes for the Austral will also remedy some of the model’s criticisms regarding powertrain integration. While interior tech is on-point, launch cars suffered from an occasionally clunky gearbox and fidgety ride.
In the UK, the Austral is currently available exclusively with a 197bhp E-Tech full-hybrid set-up. We could see refinements under the skin that not only improve integration, but also ensure the engine complies with the latest Euro 7 emissions legislation. Suspension upgrades should also see marked improvements in ride and handling.
There’s also a chance that the Austral will be offered as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) for the first time. Lifted from its Rafale coupé-SUV sibling, this set-up boasts up to 296bhp, making it the fastest version in the range.
Despite its early showing on the company’s configurator, we don’t expect to see the new Austral in an official capacity until some point next summer. The brand has a lot going on at the moment, having just introduced its new Symbioz hybrid SUV and preparing for the launch of the hotly anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech.
