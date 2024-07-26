Early facelift for Renault Austral leaked online

The Renault Austral will be given an early facelift less than two years after first going on sale, and the Internet’s first leaked images show us exactly how it will look. The pictures, which surfaced on Renault UK’s online configurator, show little more than a lightly tweaked front end; it’s thought much of the remedial work is being made beneath the metal.

From those leaked images (and previous spy pictures), we can see the car is set to get a slightly sharper nose, with a new grille layout that drops the thin bar connecting the headlights. The light clusters don’t look to have changed too much, although the C-shaped daytime running lights have been swapped out for a more angular design.

The vents in the lower bumper also get a fresh look, but overall, the car is still recognisable as Renault’s mid-size SUV. In profile, the latest Austral appears almost identical, bar what seems to be a tweaked tail-light design; we’ve not been given a peek at the rear as yet.

The changes could help the Austral stand out more in the hotly contested mid-size SUV class, where it competes with best-sellers like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan.