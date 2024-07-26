Renault Austral in line for major refresh after just one year on sale

Cars don’t typically get major updates until a few years after they launch as part of a mid-life refresh. It looks, however, like the Renault Austral is about to get a facelift despite the mid-size SUV only being unveiled in 2022 and first arriving at UK showrooms just 14 months ago.

We suspect this is happening earlier than usual because Renault wants to bring the look of the Austral in line with the rest of its range. Newer models like the pure-electric Scenic, Rafale coupe-SUV and Symbioz family car all feature Renault’s latest brand identity and design language. The same goes for the facelifted version of the Captur small SUV.

The Austral will probably borrow a lot of styling cues from the Rafale, which shares the same CMF-CD platform. This means the facelifted model should get a bolder look, as well as the Rafale’s three-dimensional front grille that consists of individual scales.

Based on our spy pictures, the Austral is going to receive a sharper set of headlights and tail-lights. It should also get the same vertical LED strakes found on the Rafale, and the other Renault models we mentioned.

The changes could help the Austral stand out more in the hotly contested mid-size SUV class, where it competes with best-sellers like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The interior may also benefit from some new material choices and updated graphics, which again would be taken from the Rafale. In the UK, the Austral is available exclusively with a 197bhp E-Tech full-hybrid powertrain and that probably won’t change. However, Renault may tweak the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine it uses so it complies with the latest Euro 7 emissions legislation.

We expect the updated Renault Austral will arrive sometime in early 2025. The brand has a lot going on at the moment, having just introduced its new Symbioz hybrid SUV and preparing for the launch of the hotly anticipated Renault 5 E-Tech.

