New super-cheap Skoda Kylaq is a baby SUV that’s sadly out of reach for UK buyers

The new Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled as a baby SUV that could give the Jeep Avenger and Fiat Grande Panda a run for their money, especially as it costs less than £7,300. But before you get too excited, the bad news is that it’s only destined for the Indian market.

Exactly why that is the case is unclear. The Kylaq employs Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language that was recently introduced by the all-electric Elroq, endowing it with a suitably rugged yet smart look, thanks to the blend of skid plate-effect panels and robust cladding, with a slim front grille and LED lights.

There are no obvious signs of cost-cutting inside, as the Kylaq features an eight-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other creature comforts on offer include an electric roof, ventilated seats and cruise control.

Every Kylaq has 25 different active and passive safety features, including six airbags, roll over protection and stability control. However, some variants get even more, such as automatic headlights and wipers, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Kylaq measures 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide and 1,619 mm tall, yet Skoda says it has 446 litres of boot space – nearly 70 litres more than the slightly larger Jeep Avenger – or 1,265 litres when the rear seats are folded down. There are also several of the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches on board, such as storage space for the parcel shelf, bag hooks in the boot and a parking ticket holder on the windscreen.