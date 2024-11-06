New super-cheap Skoda Kylaq is a baby SUV that’s sadly out of reach for UK buyers
Made for the Indian market, the Kylaq is a Jeep Avenger rival that costs 789,000 rupees, or just £7,270
The new Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled as a baby SUV that could give the Jeep Avenger and Fiat Grande Panda a run for their money, especially as it costs less than £7,300. But before you get too excited, the bad news is that it’s only destined for the Indian market.
Exactly why that is the case is unclear. The Kylaq employs Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language that was recently introduced by the all-electric Elroq, endowing it with a suitably rugged yet smart look, thanks to the blend of skid plate-effect panels and robust cladding, with a slim front grille and LED lights.
There are no obvious signs of cost-cutting inside, as the Kylaq features an eight-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other creature comforts on offer include an electric roof, ventilated seats and cruise control.
Every Kylaq has 25 different active and passive safety features, including six airbags, roll over protection and stability control. However, some variants get even more, such as automatic headlights and wipers, and tyre pressure monitoring.
The Kylaq measures 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide and 1,619 mm tall, yet Skoda says it has 446 litres of boot space – nearly 70 litres more than the slightly larger Jeep Avenger – or 1,265 litres when the rear seats are folded down. There are also several of the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches on board, such as storage space for the parcel shelf, bag hooks in the boot and a parking ticket holder on the windscreen.
There are also numerous Simply Clever storage options, including a dedicated stowage space for the parcel tray, making the most of the boot’s impressive capacity. Additional storage is provided in all four doors and the centre console. Moreover, the Kylaq comes with bag hooks in the boot, Smartgrip bottle holders, coat hooks, ticket holders in the A-pillar and a phone holder in the back pocket.
The Kylaq sits on a version of the Volkswagen Group’s familiar MQB platform that’s already used by Skoda’s other India-only models, the Kushaq SUV and Slavia saloon. It’s powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and is offered with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
0-62mph can take 10.5 seconds in models fitted with the manual box and, according to Skoda, the Kylaq has a top speed of 117mph. However fuel efficiency and emissions figures haven’t been revealed.
Prices for the Skoda Kylaq start from 789,000 Indian rupees, which at the current exchange rate, works out to about £7,270. For context, that’s more than a third of the price of a new Skoda Kamiq. The first examples will be arriving with customers in early 2025.
There’s been no word from Skoda if the Kylaq could make its way into UK or European showrooms, or why it can’t. However, considering that neither the Kushaq SUV and Slavia saloon is sold here, it seems unlikely the Kylaq would be.
Would you like to see the Skoda Kylaq come to the UK? Let us know in the comments below...