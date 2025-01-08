New Skoda Enyaq facelift introduces Elroq styling and improved tech
The all-electric Skoda Enyaq has been updated, gaining a new look and more tech
The popular Skoda Enyaq EV has been comprehensively updated, with new styling, enhanced tech features and improved aerodynamics all being introduced.
The changes apply to both the SUV and Coupé body styles, incorporating the Czech firm’s next-generation design elements that were first seen on the new Elroq. Available to order soon, the Enyaq will be launched in three core trim levels – SE L, Edition and Sportline – with the hot vRS models following shortly after.
The most obvious change is the new nose, which has been completely redesigned around the brand’s Tech-Deck styling feature. This was introduced on the Elroq, and incorporates a narrow black upper section that houses the car’s daytime running lights and indicators at each end, plus illuminated strakes between them on higher-specification models. The Tech-Deck also incorporates the Enyaq’s front-mounted radar, and camera when fitted.
The other headlight elements are mounted lower down on the main bumper, creating a split-headlight effect that’s becoming increasingly popular across many new cars. All Enyaqs feature full LED lighting up front, but higher-grade models will pack more sophisticated Matrix units, with specific lighting animations on locking and unlocking.
These new elements, plus a more streamlined lower bumper, help keep the model looking fresh, and replace the previous model’s more traditional faux-grille. This also has a beneficial effect on the aerodynamics, with subtle improvements to the drag coefficient of both the SUV and Coupé, making the latter the slipperiest Skoda to date.
Skoda will initially launch the new Enyaq with two styling options: the standard look of SE L and Edition models, and more racy Sportline. Standard SUV versions feature a light grey lower bumper and door trim combination that matches the fresh front end and gives the car a slightly more upmarket look. These models are available with wheels ranging from 19 inches to 21 inches, most of which have been newly designed for this update.
Standard Coupé variants, meanwhile, are fully body coloured, and all models have now replaced the Skoda roundel with a new script badge. Changes at the rear are limited to lightly refreshed lights that now feature a dashed lighting signature, as seen on other new Skoda models.
All Sportline models, whether SUV or Coupé, are fully body coloured, and feature their own 20-inch wheel designs; a new set of diamond-cut 21-inch options is also on the options list. Beyond this, Sportline models also remove all chrome detailing, and include black badging, mirror caps and design elements on the front bumper, plus roof rails on the SUV.
Final specifications for UK models are still to be finalised, but buyers will have to opt for the Sportline models to access some of the more high-end kit, such as a head-up display, surround-view camera and a passive sports suspension set-up. In overseas markets, there will be four option packs, as well as a few individual options, including a panoramic glass roof – these will likely carry across to UK models, too.
Skoda will launch the new Enyaq with three powertrain options, as found in the existing generation. Entry-level SUV models will come with a 60 powertrain that combines a 200bhp rear-mounted electric motor with a 58kWh (net) battery pack. This model will go from 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds, can reach 268 miles on a charge and takes around 24 minutes to top up from 10 to 80 percent at up to 165kW.
Above this sits an 80 model, in both SUV and Coupe forms, that ups the battery size to 77kWh and employs a far more powerful 282bhp electric motor, this drops the 0-62mph time to 6.7 seconds. Range is also boosted to 359 miles, or 365 miles for the Coupé, and it takes slightly longer to do the 10-80 per cent top-up at 28 minutes.
There’s also an 80x variant which shares the same 77kWh battery pack, but adds in a second electric motor mounted on the front axle to create an all-wheel-drive powertrain. Power is still capped at 282bhp, but a more powerful dual-motor vRS will be offered in due course.
Given that the Enyaq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, buyers may be disappointed that the new-generation 79kWh battery pack, which brings efficiency benefits and higher charging speeds, has not been deployed. However, there’s every chance this could be used in forthcoming variants, such as the new vRS. Chassis tech is limited to a progressive steering ratio on some models; adaptive dampers are optional.
Skoda has fitted more standard equipment to all Enyaq models, with an electric tailgate, predictive radar cruise control, tri-zone air-conditioning and four high-powered USB-C power outlets now included across the entire range. There’s also a new steering wheel, with the choice of a two-spoke or three-spoke design.
The standard 13-inch touchscreen and compact five-inch driver’s display remain, but while the hardware hasn’t been updated, the software has, with new functions added to a shortcut menu accessible from the main screen that includes the ability to switch off the active speed alert warning system.
There’s also a new Heaters function that will switch all heated functions on full-blast with one touch, to help quickly defrost the interior in cold weather.
The car’s active parking assist tech has been upgraded, too, with two new functions operated through the Skoda smartphone app. The first is a remote parking function that allows the car to manoeuvre itself out of a tight parking space, eliminating the risk of drivers bashing doors with adjacent vehicles when trying to get into the cabin.
In addition, there is also tech that allows the Enyaq to drive itself autonomously for up to 50 metres along a ‘learned’ route, which is likely to be especially useful if you have a challenging entry to a garage or awkward access to an at-home charge point.
There are also updated interior colour and trim combinations, with choices including black fabric, soft-touch microsuede and full leather finishes. These options are sure to grow further with the return of the vRS trim, too.
The space available inside is unchanged, and boot capacity remains at 585 litres for the SUV and 570 litres for the Coupé. Fold the seats down, and this grows to 1,740 litres and 1,610 litres respectively.
Specific pricing for models in the UK are yet to be finalised, but when they do arrive in a few months time, expect it to mirror the current generation which costs from £36,970 for the entry-level SUV model with the 58kWh battery. The 77kWh model costs around £4,000 more model-for-model, and upgrade to the dual-motor powertrain and that’ll be a further £4,000 or so. The Coupe will also likely retain its £2,000 price premium, coming exclusively with the larger 77kWh battery pack suggesting a price point of around £47,000.
