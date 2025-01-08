New Skoda Enyaq facelift introduces Elroq styling and improved tech

The popular Skoda Enyaq EV has been comprehensively updated, with new styling, enhanced tech features and improved aerodynamics all being introduced.

The changes apply to both the SUV and Coupé body styles, incorporating the Czech firm’s next-generation design elements that were first seen on the new Elroq. Available to order soon, the Enyaq will be launched in three core trim levels – SE L, Edition and Sportline – with the hot vRS models following shortly after.

The most obvious change is the new nose, which has been completely redesigned around the brand’s Tech-Deck styling feature. This was introduced on the Elroq, and incorporates a narrow black upper section that houses the car’s daytime running lights and indicators at each end, plus illuminated strakes between them on higher-specification models. The Tech-Deck also incorporates the Enyaq’s front-mounted radar, and camera when fitted.

The other headlight elements are mounted lower down on the main bumper, creating a split-headlight effect that’s becoming increasingly popular across many new cars. All Enyaqs feature full LED lighting up front, but higher-grade models will pack more sophisticated Matrix units, with specific lighting animations on locking and unlocking.

These new elements, plus a more streamlined lower bumper, help keep the model looking fresh, and replace the previous model’s more traditional faux-grille. This also has a beneficial effect on the aerodynamics, with subtle improvements to the drag coefficient of both the SUV and Coupé, making the latter the slipperiest Skoda to date.