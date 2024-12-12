Toyota Urban Cruiser EV revealed to rival Hyundai Kona and Volvo EX30

The first stage of Toyota’s ambitious EV strategy has been revealed in the form of a small SUV that has popular models such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volvo EX30 in its sights.

Flaunting a distinctive new look, and the return of the Urban Cruiser nameplate that was briefly in use in the late 2000s, the car could become one of the brand’s biggest sellers as customers transition to electric cars.

Toyota will build its new Urban Cruiser on a fresh platform that offers three different electric powertrain options. There are two lithium-ion phosphate battery pack sizes available – 49kWh and 61kWh – which promise competitive pricing, while a standard heat pump and remote pre-heating should help deliver better performance in cold weather.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The smaller pack comes exclusively with a single, front-mounted motor that produces 142bhp and 189Nm of torque; the larger 61kWh unit ups the single-motor’s power to 172bhp, but shares the same 189Nm torque figure. Upgrade to the dual-motor system and you’ll see power increased to 181bhp, with a more substantial 300Nm of torque.

In the latter set-up, Toyota says the rear-mounted motor is capable of producing 64bhp on its own, but the marginal increase in system power is likely determined by the amount of power able to be drawn from the battery, rather than a smaller front motor. These all-wheel-drive models will also incorporate extra drive modes, including a hill-descent-control function.

Of more relevance to buyers will be the car’s overall proportions, because it is only marginally larger on the road than a current Yaris Cross, but packs a wheelbase that is 140mm longer. This benefits interior space, which is also assisted by a flexible second row that can slide and recline, and is split in a 40:20:40 layout.

All the usual active safety elements will be standard, including lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and active collision avoidance, while Toyota has also confirmed that other high-end kit such as a 360-degree camera system and JBL stereo will be available.

The exterior design draws its direct inspiration from the Toyota Urban SUV concept, but comes with more production-friendly elements such as smaller 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels with a set of built-in aero deflectors, more traditional LED headlights and the option of full-colour or bi-tone paint finishes.

The cabin is also more in line with modern road-going Toyotas, featuring a low-line dashboard with a 10.1-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch driver’s display integrated into one unit. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be fitted as standard, while owners will also have the option of downloading an app to pre-condition the cabin or remotely lock or unlock the car.

Toyota has not confirmed specific UK-model prices or a range structure, but will offer both battery and e-motor layouts for maximum impact.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...