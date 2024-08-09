All-electric Toyota Proace Verso and Proace City Verso get a new faces for 2024 

Two body sizes are offered for the Proace Verso - L1 and L2 with either seven, eight or nine seat configurations. The L1 starts at £45,769 in ‘Icon’ trim, while the L2 is priced from £46,477.

The standard Icon version includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with in-built sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a heated driver’s seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and rear parking sensors. Above this sits Design trim, adding a push-button start, automatic air-conditioning, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic roof, front parking sensors, folding tables and 17-inch alloy wheels.

More equipment features on the Excel model - which can only be had in the L2 body style with seven seats. Expected to join the range in September, the Excel has power sliding side doors with a kick-open sensor, leather upholstery, tinted rear windows, a memory setting for the driver’s seat plus a massage function, a reversing camera, a 180-degree camera and an uprated sound system.

The Proace City Verso EV might have a new look to help differentiate it from the Citroen e-Berlingo, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot E-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, but underneath it’s the same as before with a 50kWh battery sending power to a front-mounted electric motor with 134bhp and 260Nm of torque. There are two body styles to choose from - L1 and L2 with the former coming only with five seats and the longer L2 featuring seating for seven.

Just two trim levels can be had on the Proace City Verso, Icon and Design. The Icon starts at £31,849 (£33,129 for the seven-seater) and gets the same infotainment system as the Proace Verso, plus automatic headlights and an electronic handbrake. The Design, which is only offered in five-seat form, is priced at £36,464 and receives 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic windscreen wipers, body-coloured bumpers, a reversing camera and a heat pump.

