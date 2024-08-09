All-electric Toyota Proace Verso and Proace City Verso get a new faces for 2024
The larger Proace Verso now comes with a 75kWh to bump range up to 214 miles
Toyota may have introduced its new Stellantis-based electric MPVs earlier this year, but they’ve already been revised with new design and, more importantly, a bigger battery. The Toyota Proace City Verso and larger Toyota Proace Verso MPVs are available to order now ahead of first deliveries in September.
The big Proace Verso EV now comes with a new 75kWh battery as standard, instead of the 50kWh unit still fitted to the smaller Proace City Verso. This means the Proace Verso can deliver up to 214 miles of range - up from 143 miles in the old version. Despite having a smaller battery, the Proace City Verso can still offer 213 miles of range. The bigger battery means recharging takes 15 minutes longer to go from 10 to 80 per cent than before at 45 minutes - the 50kWh battery still does it in 30 minutes.
To help the Proace Verso EV stand out from its many Stellantis siblings (the Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric, Citroen E-Spacetourer and Peugeot E-Traveller), Toyota has given it a moderate facelift with new lights, a more smoothed-out grille area and restyled front bumpers. These changes appear on the smaller Proace City Verso too, which gets its own unique look.
Two body sizes are offered for the Proace Verso - L1 and L2 with either seven, eight or nine seat configurations. The L1 starts at £45,769 in ‘Icon’ trim, while the L2 is priced from £46,477.
The standard Icon version includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with in-built sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a heated driver’s seat, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and rear parking sensors. Above this sits Design trim, adding a push-button start, automatic air-conditioning, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic roof, front parking sensors, folding tables and 17-inch alloy wheels.
More equipment features on the Excel model - which can only be had in the L2 body style with seven seats. Expected to join the range in September, the Excel has power sliding side doors with a kick-open sensor, leather upholstery, tinted rear windows, a memory setting for the driver’s seat plus a massage function, a reversing camera, a 180-degree camera and an uprated sound system.
The Proace City Verso EV might have a new look to help differentiate it from the Citroen e-Berlingo, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot E-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, but underneath it’s the same as before with a 50kWh battery sending power to a front-mounted electric motor with 134bhp and 260Nm of torque. There are two body styles to choose from - L1 and L2 with the former coming only with five seats and the longer L2 featuring seating for seven.
Just two trim levels can be had on the Proace City Verso, Icon and Design. The Icon starts at £31,849 (£33,129 for the seven-seater) and gets the same infotainment system as the Proace Verso, plus automatic headlights and an electronic handbrake. The Design, which is only offered in five-seat form, is priced at £36,464 and receives 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic windscreen wipers, body-coloured bumpers, a reversing camera and a heat pump.
