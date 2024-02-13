New Toyota Proace Verso and Proace City Verso electric MPVs look awfully familiar

The new Toyota Proace Verso EV and Proace City Verso are here to take on the all-electric people carrier segment. The two models are based on Toyota’s small and medium panel vans, but this is the first time we’ve seen a Verso version of the Proace City, and it’s the first time that the larger Proace Verso has been fitted with electric drive.

The two vans are a product of Toyota’s partnership with Stellantis and all of its brands, so the Toyota Proace Verso EV is essentially identical to the Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric, Citroen E-Spacetourer and Peugeot E-Traveller, bar the Toyota badge on the nose and the company’s own multimedia system on-board. As for the smaller Proace City model, it uses the same tech as the Citroen e-Berlingo, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot E-Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life Electric. All of those models have just received a mid-life facelift, too, so the Proace Verso EV enters a tight market.

The old Proace Verso was offered with a diesel powertrain (and for a longer period than its tech-sharing siblings), but with the introduction of the EV Toyota has now dropped that version completely.

The Proace Verso EV comes in nine-seat Shuttle form. The rear seats have a ‘tilt and tumble’ mechanism to allow easy access and standard kit includes driver’s lumbar support, electric windows, tinted rear windows, automatic headlights and wipers, heated door mirrors and body-coloured bumpers. Up front there’s a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, integrated sat-nav and an eight-speaker sound system.