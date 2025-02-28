New Toyota RAV4 to stick with hybrid power when it arrives later this year

Toyota’s work with hydrogen fuel-cells is likely to be a step too far for the new RAV4, despite the brand working on more space-efficient packaging. Hydrogen is very much part of the company’s future powertrain strategy, and there could be a chance of a derivative employing the tech at a later date – but it can’t happen without major modifications to the platform, and as such is off the table for mass production.

Toyota isn’t likely to offer a seven-seat version of the new RAV4, either, because it has other models to fill that niche depending on the market. In Europe, the Land Cruiser offers this, as did the more road-biased Highlander for a short while. However, this US- focused model didn’t gel with buyers on this side of the Atlantic.

As a critical model in Toyota’s global line-up, the RAV4 is a big contributor to the company’s overall profitability. Last year, it sold almost 800,000 of them in the US alone. It was also the world’s highest selling Toyota in both 2021 and 2022, and not far off the top-spot in ’23 and ‘24 either.

A big chunk of global sales go to North America, and RAV4s for that market are built in Toyota’s Kentucky and Canadian plants. Although the RAV4 is a global model, development of the latest version has been heavily influenced by the demands of the US and Canada. This may mean that European models come later, so while we’ll see the RAV4 this year, we’ll have to wait a little longer to drive it.

Pricing is expected to stick close to the current model, which costs from just under £40,000 for the base HEV and tops out at just under £49,000 for a GR Sport Plug-In hybrid. These prices put it above many of its key competitors, including the popular Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tuscon, as well as Volkswagen’s new Tiguan and the Ford Kuga.

However, it’s at the same level as its key rival, the Honda CR-V, which is a very close match for the Toyota in terms of dimensions and spec.

