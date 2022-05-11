Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Volkswagen’s Scout Motors confirms reveal date for rugged electric SUV and pick-up truck

We’ll get our first look at the two models on 24 October, with the pair then due to enter production by the end of 2026

By:Ellis Hyde
3 Sep 2024
Scout SUV teaser image5

Two years ago Volkswagen established a new brand called Scout Motors, reviving an iconic name from the world of off-roading and 4x4s, with plans to launch an all-electric SUV and pick-up truck designed specifically for the US market. And on 24 October we’ll finally get to lay eyes on the newly minted brand’s first creations that will have Rivian, Land Rover, Ford and Jeep in their sights. 

Scout shared the reveal date on social media, and noted that it’s only going to show concept versions of its electric SUV and pick-up truck. The brand is currently aiming to begin production of its first models by the end of 2026. 

The next-generation Scout models will be built on a brand new and bespoke EV platform designed to be capable on and off-road. To do this, the company has said it’s prioritising typical off-roading attributes like ground clearance, axle articulation, approach and departure angles and payload capacity, as well as the all-electric range of its vehicles.  

The brand has also shared a teaser image of the front end design for its SUV model, which is not too dissimilar to other retro-styled off-roaders like the Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the boxy utilitarian proportions, upright windscreen and strong stance aren’t following current trends so closely. 

Instead, they hark back to the original Scout 4x4s produced between 1960 and 1980, as do the distinctive window-line flick and super short overhangs we can see in the design sketches the brand has also released. The sketches suggest that Scout will be taking a similar approach to Rivian, and will use one design for both its SUV and pick-up truck, just giving the truck an extended wheelbase and load bed. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are countless electric SUVs on the market now, with Scout’s entry in the class going up against the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X among others, with the Jeep Recon and all-electric Wrangler still to come. And while zero-emissions pick-up trucks are less commonplace, Scout will still have to face off against the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and controversial Tesla Cybertruck

Scout Motors has not indicated if it will cross the pond and enter the European market, instead focusing its $2 billion (£1.66 billion) investment in the US, which will incorporate a new 1,100-acre manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. The new factory will have capacity for up to 200,000 units per annum.

What is Scout?

VW Scout design sketches5

The Scout name was originally used on a series of off-road models built by the now-dead American commercial vehicle manufacturer International Harvester. The model was in production between 1960 and 1980, designed specifically to rival the contemporary Jeep CJ and the later Ford Bronco.

Interestingly, when Scout’s first electric SUV and pick-up truck are unveiled on 24 October 2024, it will be 44 years to the week after the final International Harvester Scout II rolled off the production line.

Volkswagen’s electric reboot comes after the German conglomerate obtained naming rights to the Scout brand in 2021. The line-up will be designed purely for the US market, where the pick-up truck could potentially start from around $40,000, undercutting potential rivals like the F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. 

Many brands are betting on the rapid growth of the electric pick up market, with Volkswagen keen to take a slice of the segment away from both legacy American manufacturers and EV start-ups like Rivian. Commenting on the investment plan, former Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess stated: “Electrification provides a historic opportunity to now enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market.”

Volkswagen’s wider goal is to double its EV market share in the US and become the world’s biggest-selling electric vehicle manufacturer by 2025.

Now read more about the facelifted Volkswagen Golf...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

