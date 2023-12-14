Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Volkswagen ID.2all SUV confirmed: tiny electric crossover teased

Volkswagen is expanding its range of all-electric SUVs, with a smaller model to be named ID.2

by: Alastair Crooks
14 Dec 2023
New Volkswagen ID.2all SUV silhouette teaser

This is our first official look at the new Volkswagen ID.2 SUV, which will be previewed by an upcoming concept car called the ID.2all SUV. We expect the production version to go on sale in 2026, utilising new Volkswagen Group technology.

Back in September, VW announced a supermini-sized concept EV called the ID.2all. As the name suggests, this ID.2all SUV will act as a higher-riding, crossover alternative to that car. The production version of the ID.2all is expected to arrive a year before the SUV, however. 

The ID.2all SUV will be just the third all-electric, ID-badged VW SUV, following on from the ID.4 and ID.5. Given the use of ‘SUV’ in this concept’s name, that seemingly gives VW greater scope to broaden the ID.4 and ID.5 line-ups, should they choose to incorporate the ‘SUV’ tagline in future. 

As for this shadowy teaser picture of the ID.2, it shows the concept car’s profile is closely aligned to the ID.2all supermini, with short overhangs and pronounced wheel arches for a squat stance. 

Although we can’t see from this angle, the thin LED headlights are likely to feature the same lightbar as found on the ID.2all. To the rear there’s an interesting three-slat design on the rear pillar similar to the ones found on the new ID. Buzz. An overhanging rear roof spoiler is borrowed from the ID.2all. 

Volkswagen is developing a new MEB Entry platform that will underpin the ID.2 supermini, as well as this SUV variant. A choice of 38kWh and 58kWh battery sizes will be available, with the potential for up to 280 miles of range on a single charge. We expect 125kW DC rapid charging will be standard as well, for a sub-30-minute 10-80 per cent top-up time.

As for pricing, the ID.2 supermini is expected to start from around £20,000, so the more rugged ID.2 SUV should command a small premium, still sitting below the ID.3 hatchback which currently costs from £37,255. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

