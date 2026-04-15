The reset begins now, but Volkswagen won’t look back on the ID. era with pride

It’s an important time for the VW Group’s EV strategy right now, with the first of its long-awaited new sub-£25k small cars being revealed in the form of Cupra’s Raval, and a heavy update to right some of the wrongs of the ID.3 hatchback.

It seems odd to talk of what’s so bad about Europe’s fifth-best selling electric car last year, but the ID.3, and its ID.4 and ID.5 relatives, are not cars that VW will look back on with much pride.

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The ID.3 nudged the Skoda Enyaq out of the top five by fewer than 600 cars thanks to a December sales push, and was well off the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, Renault 5 and Skoda Elroq – a much better VW Group EV and the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year – sitting above it.

Despite VW being Europe’s number-one EV seller last year, the ID.3 and ID.4 that claimed the largest share of sales have, to be frank, always been a bit of a letdown. The pretty dire infotainment and low-rent interior quality have ensured they’re not widely loved, despite finding buyers. Even current CEO Thomas Schäfer admits that VW got it wrong, a pretty rare and remarkable confession, which shows a level of awareness required to get on top of the issue.