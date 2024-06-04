New Volkswagen ID.7 GTX hatchback joins the range with 335bhp

The hatchback version of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 GTX has finally been revealed, joining the Tourer estate that was uncovered earlier this year.

The styling and hardware improvements that comes with the GTX badge starts with the powertrain, which uses Volkswagen’s latest dual-motor setup and an 86kWh (usable) battery pack. Producing a maximum of 335bhp, this figure is not a sum total of the two motors’ peak figures, but the most that’s able to be drawn from the battery pack at any one time. On their own, the GTX’s rear motor is capable of producing 281bhp and the front 107bhp, giving us a clue into the overall bias to the power delivery.

Performance is equivalent to the ID.7 GTX Tourer, taking 6.0 seconds to reach 62mph. Both of the motors feature an XDS+ electronic differential lock, which intelligently distributes power from the motors on each axle without getting the traction or stability systems involved.

Volkswagen is aiming for a potential WLTP range of around 375 miles, although VW has not completed the officiated testing yet.

Another part of the GTX upgrade applies to the battery pack itself, which has been given a tune up with higher potential charging speeds of 200kW on a DC fast charge. This is up from 175kW of the non-GTX ID.7. Charge times for the batteries from 10-80 percent will hit the under 30 minute mark, and it also features intelligent battery management and active pre-conditioning when a battery top up is plumbed into the sat nav.

Visually the GTX features some bespoke design elements including darker trim around the dual-tone roof, new front and rear bumpers, the former with a low-set daytime running light signature and 20-inch alloy wheels. There are also optional 21-inch wheels if you’re more interested in road-presence than overall range, and King’s Red paintwork which is specific to the GTX in the ID.7 range.

Volkswagen has also given the GTX plenty of interior upgrades, including a darker combination of interior finishes and red piping on the heavily contoured seats. There’s also the option of a new electrochromic panoramic roof that’s able to be made clear or opaque with the press of a button – this is a technology that’s now filtering through mainstream ranges, after being first introduced as an option on the original Maybach 57 and 62 for £50,000.

The hatchback will join the ID.7 GTX Tourer and other new GTX models like the ID.3 and ID.Buzz later in the year, but won’t likely come cheap with a potential cost in the UK of over £65,000.

