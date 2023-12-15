Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month

Sharp looks

Great to drive

£205 per month

It seems like the Volkswagen T-Roc has no pitfalls. It’s roomier than a Golf, drives just as sweetly and looks even better than its hatchback sibling. At £205 per month we think this leasing deal we found makes it extremely good value, too.

The deal we found on leasing.com caught our eye with the smart-looking T-Roc available on a 24-month agreement with a sensible initial payment of £2,088. The mileage limit on this deal is 5,000 but should you want to double that to 10,000 it’s only an extra £21 per month.

This sort of price category usually secures a supermini or perhaps a family hatchback on a lease so to get a well-built, German crossover is a real draw. Unsurprisingly, the Volkswagen T-Roc is pretty pricey to buy outright as well, so with this leasing deal you’re side-stepping that cost.

The T-Roc is based on the Golf’s platform and coupled with the excellent 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, it feels fantastic on the road. It’s just as refined as the Golf and thanks to the higher driving position, the visibility is better too. There is decent efficiency on offer as well, you should just about reach the 50mpg mark if you’re careful. Practicality is another plus point for the T-Roc with its spacious cabin and 445-litre boot - 65 litres more than a Golf’s.

This might be the entry-level Life version offered here, but it’s not lacking in equipment. Safety systems include park assist with front and rear sensors, lane keep assist and driver alert assist. There’s also the snazzy eight-inch driver’s cockpit display and the eight-inch central touchscreen is super easy to use. LED lights front and rear are included with an automatic function for the headlights.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, offers are subject to change and terms and conditions apply. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

