Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc is a stylish crossover for just £205 a month

Volkswagen’s T-Roc is a great all-rounder at this price, making it a prime candidate for our Deal of the Day on 15 December

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Dec 2023
Volkswagen T-Roc - front
  • Sharp looks
  • Great to drive
  • £205 per month

It seems like the Volkswagen T-Roc has no pitfalls. It’s roomier than a Golf, drives just as sweetly and looks even better than its hatchback sibling. At £205 per month we think this leasing deal we found makes it extremely good value, too. 

The deal we found on leasing.com caught our eye with the smart-looking T-Roc available on a 24-month agreement with a sensible initial payment of £2,088. The mileage limit on this deal is 5,000 but should you want to double that to 10,000 it’s only an extra £21 per month. 

This sort of price category usually secures a supermini or perhaps a family hatchback on a lease so to get a well-built, German crossover is a real draw. Unsurprisingly, the Volkswagen T-Roc is pretty pricey to buy outright as well, so with this leasing deal you’re side-stepping that cost. 

The T-Roc is based on the Golf’s platform and coupled with the excellent 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, it feels fantastic on the road. It’s just as refined as the Golf and thanks to the higher driving position, the visibility is better too. There is decent efficiency on offer as well, you should just about reach the 50mpg mark if you’re careful. Practicality is another plus point for the T-Roc with its spacious cabin and 445-litre boot - 65 litres more than a Golf’s. 

This might be the entry-level Life version offered here, but it’s not lacking in equipment. Safety systems include park assist with front and rear sensors, lane keep assist and driver alert assist. There’s also the snazzy eight-inch driver’s cockpit display and the eight-inch central touchscreen is super easy to use. LED lights front and rear are included with an automatic function for the headlights. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, offers are subject to change and terms and conditions apply. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free valuation tool...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995
Fiat 500 Action - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995

Our Deal of the Day for 14 December is a pre-owned Fiat 500e at under £15k - half its original price when new
14 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month
Volvo XC40 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month

Premium appeal and a refined ride makes the Volvo XC40 our Deal of the Day for 13 December
13 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month
Citroen C3 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month

Top supermini with an auto box can be yours for just £152 per month
11 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design
Porsche Macan EV interior
News

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera
11 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month
Volvo XC40 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month

Premium appeal and a refined ride makes the Volvo XC40 our Deal of the Day for 13 December
13 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content