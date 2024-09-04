First glimpse of new Volvo ES90 ahead of 2025 reveal

The all-new Volvo ES90 pure-electric saloon will be revealed in 2025, and the Swedish brand has now provided us with our first glimpse of its challenger for the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron.

The ES90 name, which was confirmed at the unveiling of the facelifted Volvo XC90, follows the convention that began with the EX90 and EX30 electric SUVs. It denotes that Volvo’s next EV will be the zero-emissions replacement for the S90 saloon, which is no longer available to order as a new car in the UK.

The teaser image suggests the ES90 will have a sleek profile, steeply raked windscreen and sloped, fastback-style roofline. It also looks like this will be a particularly long car, but that’s no surprise, given that the outgoing S90 is nearly five metres long.

We can also make out a small nodule at the top of the windscreen, which suggests the ES90 will feature the same LiDAR technology found on the EX90 seven-seat SUV.

Technical details are firmly under wraps for now, but the ES90 will probably use the same SPA2 platform as the EX90. If it’s also offered with the same battery and motor combinations, the ES90 will be powered by a 107kWh battery. A unit that size, in a sleek saloon, could potentially offer more than 400 miles of range from a charge.

The ES90 is one of five new electric models currently in development at Volvo, but the brand has announced it’s no longer planning to have an electric-only line-up by 2030. Instead, by the end of this decade it’s aiming for between 90 and 100 per cent of its global sales to be electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with the rest being mild hybrids.

“We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric,” said Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan. However, he added, “It is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption. We are pragmatic and flexible, while retaining an industry-leading position on electrification and sustainability.”

