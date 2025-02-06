Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida dips under £28k to beat its little hybrid SUV rivals

New hybrid Alfa undercuts the Peugeot 2008 by more than £3k, but there’s only one trim to begin with

By:Richard Ingram
6 Feb 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - dynamic front 3/412

Pricing for the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida has been revealed, with the electrified small SUV starting from £27,895 – more than £3,000 less than a like-for-like Peugeot 2008. The introduction of the Ibrida, which translates as ‘Hybrid’, marks the launch of Alfa’s first petrol-powered Junior; initially, the crossover was only available as an EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just one variant will be offered when the car officially goes on sale later this month. Like the base Elettrica EV, the Ibrida has no specific trim designation; it’s unclear whether Speciale and Veloce versions will arrive in due course.

For that near-£28k starting price, you get a 48-volt hybrid system featuring a 21kW electric motor integrated into the six-speed automatic gearbox, supported by a 134bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine. Alfa Romeo says the system offers the “option to operate in electric-only mode at low speeds or under light load, while also delivering additional performance for longer journeys”.

The single trim level boasts 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and keyless go. Inside, there are Icona seats and twin 10.25-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus buyers also benefit from driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. 

It’s also possible to add a Technology Pack (price still to be confirmed), which includes upgraded matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging and extra driver-assistance systems. The Premium Pack has a black-painted bodykit, dark-tinted rear windows, a leather steering wheel and heated massage seats. Again, pricing hasn’t been determined. 

Alfa Romeo says the Junior Ibrida will go on sale later this month, with first deliveries expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Will you be buying the Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida? Let us know in the comments section below...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

