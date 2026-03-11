The Audi A8 flagship luxury limousine – adversary of the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series for 32 years – is dead.

Having already gone off sale here in the UK earlier this year, the A8’s primary factory in Neckarsulm, Germany recently produced its last example. There won’t be an immediate successor to the A8, with Audi recently looking to consolidate its SUV range with a new generation of Q7 and the launch of the Q9.

In 2021, Audi revealed the Grandsphere concept, an all-electric limousine which pointed towards a next-generation A8. However, while there have been reports that a new A8 could be in the pipeline before the end of the decade, Audi hasn’t officially announced plans for a direct replacement for its range-topping limousine.

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The end of the A8’s lifespan comes only a few months after Audi introduced a revised version of the standard car and the extended wheelbase for some markets. In the UK, at the end of the A8’s life, only the 282bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was offered, alongside the 4.0-litre petrol V8 in the range-topping S8 model.

This is in stark contrast to its main rival, the BMW 7 Series, which recently received a major update and continues to be sold in both plug-in hybrid and full-electric i7 guises. The Audi’s other main rival, the Mercedes S-Class, also gained a major mid-life update this year, plus confirmation that the S-Class name would live on with all-electric power.