Audi A8 production ends after 32 years, with no successor in sight
The A8 was both a star of the silver screen and the Autobahn throughout its life
The Audi A8 flagship luxury limousine – adversary of the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series for 32 years – is dead.
Having already gone off sale here in the UK earlier this year, the A8’s primary factory in Neckarsulm, Germany recently produced its last example. There won’t be an immediate successor to the A8, with Audi recently looking to consolidate its SUV range with a new generation of Q7 and the launch of the Q9.
In 2021, Audi revealed the Grandsphere concept, an all-electric limousine which pointed towards a next-generation A8. However, while there have been reports that a new A8 could be in the pipeline before the end of the decade, Audi hasn’t officially announced plans for a direct replacement for its range-topping limousine.
The end of the A8’s lifespan comes only a few months after Audi introduced a revised version of the standard car and the extended wheelbase for some markets. In the UK, at the end of the A8’s life, only the 282bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was offered, alongside the 4.0-litre petrol V8 in the range-topping S8 model.
This is in stark contrast to its main rival, the BMW 7 Series, which recently received a major update and continues to be sold in both plug-in hybrid and full-electric i7 guises. The Audi’s other main rival, the Mercedes S-Class, also gained a major mid-life update this year, plus confirmation that the S-Class name would live on with all-electric power.
For those looking for a luxurious Audi experience, the main choices are now the smaller, hybrid-powered Audi A6, or the sportier, all-electric e-tron GT. Then you have the Q7 and Q8 SUV models. The Q9 will act as the firm’s rival to the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS, and will be offered with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power, as well as possibly a diesel variant. A muscular SQ9 model with a twin-turbo V8 is also certainly on the cards. There is no sign yet, however, of an all-electric model to rival the forthcoming Range Rover Electric.
How the Audi A8 matched its luxury rivals
When the A8 first launched in 1994 with a smooth, rounded design over a lightweight aluminium body and a classy, restrained interior, the likes of Mercedes, BMW and Lexus with its LS knew they had competition.
While it appealed to businessmen and women with its build quality and understated looks, the A8 also benefited from the VW Group’s bewildering array of engines, receiving V6, V8, V10 and even the famous W12 units. The S8 version, which starred in 1998’s action-thriller Ronin, also gave Audi’s big limo ultimate Q-car status.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today