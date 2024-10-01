Bentley Continental GT review

Is the Bentley Continental GT Speed a good car?

Bentley’s application of a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain might seem a detrimental move to those who relished the previous W12, but in practice the new Bentley Continental GT Speed is better in every measurable aspect. Electric assistance helps the V8 engine feel extraordinarily powerful and responsive, while retaining a burbly, menacing character. That reduced fuel consumption and a useful 50 miles of EV range come as part of the package only feels like a bonus on top of what is already an exceptional, world-beating GT.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style 4-seater GT coupe Powertrain 4.0-litre V8, twin-turbocharged, eight-speed dual-clutch auto, plus electric-motor, 25.9kWh battery pack, all-wheel drive Safety 5* Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the Bentley Continental GT Speed cost?

Think of a modern grand tourer and the Bentley Continental GT might just be the first car to spring to mind. The classic, four-seat luxury coupe first arrived in 2003, but now some 20 years on, this latest and greatest iteration might just represent the biggest leap in its genealogy so far. Based on a considerable update to the third-generation Continental GT launched in 2018, the new model doesn’t just introduce some new tech and styling, but also a wholesale change to the powertrain that brings this most traditional of models right up to the 21st century.

Launching the revised range from the top down, the new flagship Speed is the first of this new era, and is priced from £236,600 in coupe form; that’s an increase of around £15,000 compared with the previous W12-powered Speed. However, this is but a starting point for most customers, because the scope for personalisation can take this price much, much higher.