Best project cars 2024

It wasn’t so long ago that used IS200s and IS300s were almost everywhere, but their numbers have dwindled in recent years. Being rear-wheel drive, and standing up to punishment, they’ve become popular budget track and drift cars. This means plenty have endured welded differentials, bolt-on arch extensions, and ended their lives in tyre barriers, but the remaining cars are still affordable, for the time being.

All UK models were six-cylinder, two litres in the IS200 and three litres for the IS300 – the latter the same as in the legendary 1990s Toyota Supra. The IS is generally reliable, but rust can be a problem now, so you may need to add that to your project car to-do list. Whether you’re aiming for a pristine late-90s time capsule or plan on turning it into a sharp Japanese road-racer though, the IS makes a great starting point.

Ford Puma (Mk1)

Production dates: 1997-2002

Prices from: £1,500

Our last car is the Ford Puma. No, not the current SUV-style model – it’ll be a while before we see YouTubers digging those out of hedges and resuscitating them for views. Instead we’re talking about the original Puma, launched in 1997. It’s one of Ford’s all-time greats, but pumped up Racing Puma models aside, it’s still incredibly affordable, considering how beloved it was by both reviewers and owners for its fab handling and distinctive design.

The biggest reason for this is probably rust. Those Ian Callum-penned lines sadly weren’t given quite the same love and attention when the car was constructed, and almost any cheap Puma these days will be riddled with reddish-brown scars. If your project car aspirations include improving your welding skills though this might actually be perfect, particularly as you can still get pattern parts – you won’t need to try and replicate all those curves by hand.

The Puma’s revvy engines aren’t immune to small issues either, especially the top-dog Yamaha-designed 1.7-litre, but the good news with an old Ford is that specialists and part suppliers abound. Some interior trim may be tricky to find now, but the dashboard at least is Mk4 Fiesta sourced, which opens up the range of donors.

Are you working on a project car already? Tell us about it in the comments section below...