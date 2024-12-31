Cars with the best warranties 2025

When buying a new car, the warranty is crucial. While most car warranties in the UK cover you for three years or 60,000 miles, there are quite a few companies here that offer more than that as standard cover. When you buy a car from most major manufacturers in this country, you’ll have to pay extra to extend the warranty beyond that three-year mark, but with the best warranties you won’t need to worry about that, nor will you need to fret about shelling out if something goes wrong.

All car warranties are different in subtle ways, so there’s not really a great way of comparing them beyond how long they last and how many miles you can drive before they expire. While some might have fine print that excludes something, that thing may not exist on another manufacturer’s cars or perhaps there’s something else not covered.

It’s not practical to compare every tiny detail but you should read the terms and conditions once you find a car you want to buy, just to make sure you are fully aware of what is covered and what isn’t. Electric cars are usually covered by two different warranties: one for the car itself and another for the batteries. The standard for these battery warranties is eight years or 100,000 miles, so it’s beyond where most new-car buyers will go before selling the car.