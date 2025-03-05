Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025

Choosing the perfect car for a growing family can be a challenge, especially when it comes to models with the most ISOFIX points. Short for ‘International Standards Organisation Fix’, this set-up is the industry standard attachment for installing child seats in cars. Usually located in the base of the rear bench seats, these anchor points allow baby carriers and chairs for younger children to be quickly and securely fitted.

Almost every new car on sale has ISOFIX fittings as standard - even most two-seaters, which will have the mounting on the front passenger seat. On more sensible family machines there are usually two further fixings on the rear bench. That means it is possible to secure three child seats, but it leaves the driver with the only adult seat left. If you’ve got three younger kids that still require car seats and want space for two adults as well, then most mainstream motors won’t fit the bill.

Not that long ago, a number of MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) or people carriers featured a rear seat that could accommodate three child seats in a row, but these models have become vanishingly rare. Moreover, adding more seats to a car doesn’t necessarily mean more ISOFIX points as many seven-seat machines don’t get these special brackets on their foldaway third row seats.