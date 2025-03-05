Best cars with 3 ISOFIX child seat points 2025
Big, young families with lots of car seats need cars with three ISOFIX points and these are the best current options…
Choosing the perfect car for a growing family can be a challenge, especially when it comes to models with the most ISOFIX points. Short for ‘International Standards Organisation Fix’, this set-up is the industry standard attachment for installing child seats in cars. Usually located in the base of the rear bench seats, these anchor points allow baby carriers and chairs for younger children to be quickly and securely fitted.
Almost every new car on sale has ISOFIX fittings as standard - even most two-seaters, which will have the mounting on the front passenger seat. On more sensible family machines there are usually two further fixings on the rear bench. That means it is possible to secure three child seats, but it leaves the driver with the only adult seat left. If you’ve got three younger kids that still require car seats and want space for two adults as well, then most mainstream motors won’t fit the bill.
Not that long ago, a number of MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles) or people carriers featured a rear seat that could accommodate three child seats in a row, but these models have become vanishingly rare. Moreover, adding more seats to a car doesn’t necessarily mean more ISOFIX points as many seven-seat machines don’t get these special brackets on their foldaway third row seats.
However, if you dig a little deeper in the sales brochures and specification sheets you’ll find a number of family-friendly motors that will happily accommodate a large brood without sacrificing on comfort and safety. So buckle-up as we run through the best cars with three or more ISOFIX points.
Land Rover Discovery
- Prices from £63,000
It’s perhaps no surprise that a car as big as the Land Rover Discovery has a number of ISOFIX mounting points. In fact, factor in the front passenger seat and the rugged British machine has space for a total of five child seats. Most importantly, four of the fixings are found in the rear, with two each on the second and third rows respectively.
Just as relevant is the fact that access to the rearmost seats is easier than in many rivals, meaning you don’t need to be a contortionist to fit the seats for your smallest passengers. What’s more, with all the seats in use the Land Rover still has a handy 172-litres of luggage space, which should be more than enough for prams and pushchairs.
It’s a few years old now, but the spacious Disco remains as compelling as ever, not least thanks to its blend of on-road comfort and refinement and unstoppable performance off the beaten track. A facelift in 2020 delivered an even more luxurious interior (Range Rover owners won’t feel shortchanged) and a slicker Pivi Pro infotainment set-up. The mild hybrid-assisted straight-six petrol and diesels offer smooth and lusty performance, but they’re costly to run, especially for company car users.
Citroen Berlingo
- Prices from £23,500
It’s nearly thirty years ago that the pioneering van-based Citroen Berlingo first hit showrooms, its blend of vast interior and low price winning it thousands of friends. Now in its third generation, the car retains the original’s incredible versatility and space, yet it adds a welcome dollop of sophistication and grown-up driving dynamics. Crucially for our list it also features an abundance of ISOFIX mountings.
All versions of the Berlingo benefit from three individual ISOFIX connections on the rear bench, which means it’s one of only a few new models that can fit a trio of child seats across the bench. There’s a choice of frugal petrol and diesel engines, plus an all-electric e-Berlingo that boasts a 52kWh battery and range of up to 212 miles. This version is also available in a longer XL bodystyle complete with third row seats - although these don’t have ISOFIX. A recent mid-life update has given the Citroen a sharper look, while the interior features a new 10-inch infotainment system with seamless smartphone integration.
The cabin also serves-up acres of space plus handy features such as fold out aircraft style tables for rear seat passengers and cavernous storage compartments. Also helping to take the stress out of family-life are the car’s trademark sliding side doors. And while it’s not the most thrilling to drive, the Berlingo handles precisely and benefits from a comfortably supple ride.
Volkswagen Touran
- Prices from £40,000
The Volkswagen Touran is one of the last mini-MPV models still standing, and while it’s no longer a fashionable choice it is practical. Based on the same MQB platform as the Golf, the boxy German machine squeezes a surprising amount of space into a footprint that’s barely bigger than most compact family hatches. For starters, the Touran is a seven-seater, with all five seats in the rear getting ISOFIX anchorage points. Those third row chairs are best reserved for the smallest children, but the second row slides back and forth for extra legroom. Clever packaging means there’s an impressive 47 different storage compartments, including overhead cubbies, drawers under the front seats and cavernous bin in the centre console. Use the Touran as a five-seater and you’ll also benefit from a healthy 927-litre boot.
There’s only one engine to choose from, but the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI petrol is smooth and willing, while cylinder-on-demand tech helps deliver up to 43.5mpg. The VW also drives with car-like agility, its well-weighted steering and composed ride making it feel remarkably similar to the Golf.
Ford Tourneo Custom
- Prices from £56,500
- Best for space
Like the Citroen Berlingo, the Ford Tourneo Custom takes the ‘van with windows’ approach to family car motoring - although it does it on a larger scale. Based on the Blue Oval’s latest Transit Custom van, the Tourneo seats up to seven in surprising luxury. Moreover, the second and third row benches get a pair of ISOFIX mountings each, meaning you can accommodate up to four child seats. The new ‘rail’ seating system makes access to the roomy back row a doddle, while the large sliding side doors mean easy entry and exit even in the tightest of spaces. There’s a vast array of storage solutions dotted around the cabin, while despite its humble roots the Tourneo feels surprisingly premium.
Even more impressive is the way the Ford drives. It’s not a small machine, but with its excellent steering and honed suspension it handles with impressive agility and precision. Only when parking will the car’s hefty dimensions (it’s nearly 5.5 metres long) be a hindrance. More importantly, there’s a wide array of engines, including diesel, plug-in hybrid petrol and even an EV, which claims up to 202 miles of range. For customers who prefer a VW badge, there’s also the mechanically identical Transporter.
Hyundai Santa Fe
- Prices from £52,000
If you’re looking to go bold with your next family car, then the Hyundai Santa Fe takes some beating. With blocky lines that make it look like a Minecraft creation, the big Korean machine certainly stands out on the road. That eye-catching exterior covers an equally arresting interior that effortlessly mixes a luxurious ambience with cutting edge tech - the curved digital dashboard and infotainment display is a real highlight. The seven-seat cabin is also crammed with handy storage for swallowing the usual family odds and ends.
There are four ISOFIX mounting points - two on the second row and another pair in the rearmost chairs. Better still, the third row is surprisingly roomy, plus there are separate air-con vents and USB sockets so young ones will remain cool and their devices fully charged on a long journey. All versions get the same turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, which is available with either front or four-wheel drive. There’s a PHEV version, although its all-electric range of 38 miles lags behind the best in the class. Keen drivers will want to look elsewhere, but a commandingly high driving position, comfortable suspension and light controls make the Santa Fe a stress-free companion around town and on the open road.
Audi Q7
- Prices from £70,000
It’s been around for a decade now, but the current Audi Q7 is ageing so gracefully you’d think it’s far younger. A few mid-life updates have helped keep it fresh, but ultimately the German machine’s blend of quality, comfort and practicality still makes it a top family choice for buyers (admittedly those with deep pockets).
Underpinned by the brand’s MLB architecture, the neatly packed Q7 serves-up seating for seven. Crucially for our list, the second row seating features three individual chairs that each gets its own ISOFIX mounting. Moreover, if you need to fit in more than a trio of child seats, the third row also gets a pair of brackets. Even with all the seats in place you get a handy 295-litre boot.
The rest of the interior is typical Audi, which means top notch quality, slick design and oodles of cutting edge tech. On the move, the firm’s famed quattro all-wheel drive serves-up confidence-inspiring all-weather traction, while optional four-wheel steering adds agility. Yet it's the plush ride and hushed refinement that most owners will appreciate the most. The entry-level V6 TDI diesel delivers a fine blend of pace and efficiency, while there’s also a PHEV with around 50 miles of EV range. At the top of the range is the slightly bonkers 500bhp SQ7.
Kia EV9
- Prices from £65,000
- Best for efficiency
When it comes to carrying as many car seats as possible, the Kia EV9 takes some beating. Including the fixings on the front passenger seat, the vast Korean machine has a total of five of the handy points in its large, stylish and luxuriously finished interior. As you’d expect, there are two on the rear bench, while there’s a further pair in the third row. The rear most chairs are a tiny bit cramped for taller adults, but kids in child seats will have little to complain about, especially as they get their own USB connections for charging devices.
As for the rest of the EV9, it’s not hard to see why it drove off with a trophy at our 2024 New Car Awards ceremony. Its eye-catching looks never fail to attract attention, while the upper class cabin is slickly styled and crammed with tech. A large 99.8kWh battery means a claimed range of up to 349 miles, while a supple ride and hushed refinement mean you’ll be exceptionally relaxed and comfortable between top-ups. The 200bhp entry-level version lacks a little get-up-and-go, but the 378bhp dual motor flagship offers genuine sportscar-humbling pace.
BMW X7
- Prices from £89,000
- Best to drive
Bigger really is best when it comes to bagging a family car with as many ISOFIX fittings as possible - just take a look at the BMW X7 for proof. The German firm’s luxurious flagship SUV is one of the largest cars on the road, which for well-heeled buyers means it’s perfect for accommodating growing families. Available in either six or seven-seater guise, the imposing X7 features two ISOFIX mountings on both the second and third rows regardless of the layout. Access to the rearmost chairs is a little tricky because of the BMW’s raised ride height, but once inside both adults and kids will find plenty of space. Moreover, even with all seven seats in use there’s a generous 326-litre of boot space, which is as much as many family hatchbacks.
As you’d expect given a starting price of a little under £90,000, the interior is beautifully finished and bursting with hi-tech kit. Despite its supertanker-sized exterior dimensions, the X7 actually drives with surprising poise and precision - only in tight parking spots does its size count against it. There’s a choice of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, but it’s the 347bhp latter’s blend of decent efficiency and iron-fist-in-velvet-glove pace that best suits the bulky BMW.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB
- Prices from £59,500
Arguably one of the most sought-after family EVs, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is even more appealing in seven-seat long-wheelbase guise. Stretched by 270mm compared to the standard model, it retains the same funky, retro-inspired looks. Like the second row seating, the foldable third row features two ISOFIX points, making a total of four. Sliding rear side doors make access a doddle, while the bright and airy interior that effortlessly mixes upmarket appeal and family-friendly versatility - there’s plenty of space and loads of handy storage.
Buyers can choose between 282bhp single or 335bhp dual motor layouts, with both serving-up strong performance. Yet with its high-set driving position and relatively soft suspension set-up, the VW is at its best when cruising. A larger 86kWh battery comes as standard (the shorter version gets a 79kWh unit), resulting in a claimed range of up to 293 miles depending on the model. With prices starting at a whisker under £60,000 the ID. Buzz LWB isn’t cheap, but few EVs can match it for style, space and character.
Land Rover Defender
- Prices from £60,500
Like the VW ID. Buzz, the Land Rover Defender takes its cues from a famous forebear. Yet while the original was a tough and no-nonsense utility vehicle, its modern day namesake is a luxurious and comfortable family hold-all.
If you want to maximise your ISOFIX mountings, then you’ll need the larger 110 or 130 models, which depending on specification, offer up to eight seats. Regardless of model, you’ll get the same four ISOFIX mounts, with two each on the second and third rows. Both models offer decent space for those in the back plus good access, while the longer 130 has a 290-litre with all the seats in use (stow the third row and there’s a cavernous 1,012-litres).
The cabin also features loads of handy storage, plus it combines the rugged style of the exterior with an upmarket feel that’s not far off that of a Range Rover. Those sitting behind the steering wheel get an even better deal, because the Defender effortlessly blends on-road poise and comfort with mountain goat agility when the going gets rough.
There’s a choice of smooth and powerful six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, plus the wild 626bhp V8-engined OCTA. However, for most the plug-in hybrid P300e delivers a decent blend of pace and economy, although its 27-mile EV range is nothing to write home about.
How to choose the best car with three ISOFIX points, or more
Parents looking for ultimate peace of mind will understandably be keen to use ISOFIX to secure any child seat in their family motor. Quick, easy and secure, these mounting points are connected directly to the car’s structure, ensuring that any seat should remain firmly in place in the unfortunate event of a collision. However, some are easier to use than others.
Slickest of the lot are those that house the metal connecting bracket in a plastic surround, making it a doddle to slide the seat connector into place. Trickiest are the cars that have the locating lugs buried between the seat squab and base cushions, meaning some poking around is required to find them and stop trim material being wedged in the mechanism, preventing the unit from locking in place. Remember you can test the fittings with your child car seat before you buy.
For even greater security, most cars fitted with ISOFIX also feature a ‘top tether’ mounting. Essentially a belt and braces approach, it uses a strap that’s mounted to the top of the child seats and loops over the top of the rear bench and is secured to a bracket in the boot. Essentially, it ensures the child seat remains even more firmly clamped in place in a frontal collision - although it’s a little fiddly to set-up and makes swapping a seat unit between cars a little more long-winded.
Finally, if you’re head is set on a car that doesn’t have enough ISOFIX points then it’s worth bearing in mind that the latest generation of child seats often feature excellent systems for using the car’s three-point seat belt to fit them, allowing you to safely add extra capacity on seats that don’t feature ISOFIX.
