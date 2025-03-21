Hyundai Ioniq 5 alternatives: 7 electric family SUVs with range and style

Four years on from the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s 2021 launch, the brand’s electric crossover still looks and feels fresh. You certainly can’t fail to notice them on the road, where the retro-futuristic styling – part 1980s Giugiaro, part cyberpunk – marks the Ioniq 5 out as being a little more interesting than its rivals.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Not that the Ioniq 5 is head and shoulders above other cars at its price point though, and perhaps the styling is a little too boxy for your tastes. That’s why we’ve pulled together seven alternatives with varying price points, performance, range, and stylistic flourish, which you might wish to consider instead.

Prices for our Ioniq 5 alternatives range between £35,000 and £55,000, while most are capable of matching or beating the Hyundai’s 273-354 mile range, and all have an Auto Express road test rating of 4 stars or above. Let’s get going…

Genesis GV60

Prices from £54,695

The obvious alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the Kia EV6 on the same platform… but there is a third option that uses the same tech, the Genesis GV60. This is the luxury car of the trio, swapping boxy styling for a more rounded look and getting a more upscale interior that really ramps up the premium feel. The cabin design’s not dissimilar to the Hyundai, but the materials go a long way to justifying a price that starts at just under £55,000.