Best cars for road trips - our top models for the ultimate driving adventure

Everyone loves a road trip! There is no better feeling than when the sun’s shining, your favourite tunes are on the stereo and there’s miles of open road ahead to your destination.

However, you can only truly experience the greatest road journeys by driving one of the very best road trip cars, so we’re here to help with this crucial decision.

Whether it’s a sensible SUV that can carry all your friends and their luggage, a svelte drop-top for wafting down the highway or even a brawny Italian supercar for maximum thrills, our expert road testers certainly have their own ideas of what makes a truly great road trip car. After all, every journey is unique, so there aren’t really any wrong answers here.

Whatever you want from your upcoming road trip adventure, you’ll find the perfect wheels for the job right here. Read on to find our team members’ nominations for the best road trip cars of them all.

Bentley Brooklands

By Jordan Katsianis

BHP/engine size: 530bhp; 6.75-litre

530bhp; 6.75-litre Engine/gears: V8 twin-turbo/6-speed automatic

V8 twin-turbo/6-speed automatic 0-62mph/top speed: 5 seconds/184mph

5 seconds/184mph Price new/price now: £230,000/£130,000

We’re not sure there’s a more elegant way of making progress across vast distances than inside a Bentley Brooklands. This enormous two-door coupe is very much of the old school, sharing almost nothing with any modern Bentley (or Volkswagen). This means that it was hand-built, and although it’s a 2008 model with more than a few archaic elements, it’s all the better for them.