Best used luxury cars to buy now

The 8 Series coupé was launched at the end of 2018, but it would take several more months for the Gran Coupé to appear, with the oldest models on the market being of 2019 vintage. The range kicked off with the rear-wheel-drive 335bhp twin-turbo six-cylinder 840i, alongside which came the 315bhp 840d xDrive, with standard four-wheel drive. Those after more power could plump for the 522bhp 850i xDrive, which did 0-62mph in less than four seconds.

BMW threw everything it had at the 8 Series in terms of comfort and safety tech, so the cabin really is a bit special. As you’d expect of a big BMW, the Gran Coupe is deeply impressive to drive, with strong performance, precise steering, great body control and excellent overall agility for such a big and heavy car.

Look at those starting prices and you might baulk at the thought of one of these dramatically styled four-doors ever getting within reach. However, once they're on the used market, they turn into an absolute steal.

2. Audi A8 (Mk4)

Audi went its own way when creating the A8, because while everyone else was saving cash building cars from steel, it opted for lighter aluminium. The result is a big saloon that’s better to drive and more frugal than its rivals. It has a tech-laden cabin that’s roomy and user-friendly, plus some great engines.

3. Range Rover (Mk4)

Few cars provide the same sense of occasion that a Range Rover does. For decades, it has reigned supreme with its comfort and refinement, raised seating and luxurious cabin. The Mk5 was launched in 2012 and two years later a long-wheelbase model appeared.

4. Porsche Panamera (Mk1)

Channelling the spirit of the legendary 911 into an opulent five-door coupe, the Panamera is a luxury car for keen drivers. It handles with agility and engagement, yet it’s also roomy and lavish inside, with excellent refinement. When it arrived the only engine available was the 3.6-litre V6 petrol with 292bhp, although that quickly grew to include a hybrid model and a Turbo S with a 4.8-litre V8 that had 535bhp at its disposal. In 2011, diesels were added to the line-up too.

5. Mercedes S-Class (Mk6)

The Mercedes S-Class is as beautifully built, comfortable and enjoyable to drive as ever, and even newer rivals still struggle to match its advanced kit. The opulent long-wheelbase model offers unrivalled space, while the S 350 d combines strong performance and 40mpg fuel economy.

6. Aston Martin Rapide (Mk1)

You’ll need deep pockets to run the Aston Martin Rapide, but it costs less than half what it did when new. Under the long bonnet, the snarling 6.0-litre V12 serves up supercar-style acceleration, while the handling is agile and engaging. The ride is firm and the luxuriously appointed interior is cramped, but few four-door cars offer such a sense of occasion.

7. BMW 7 Series (Mk6)

The BMW 7 Series has long been an underdog in the luxury car sector. It doesn’t quite have the esteemed reputation of some of its rivals, but it definitely should: it’s built to a wonderfully high standard, the engines are immaculate and efficient, and BMW’s on-board technology is among the best you’ll find anywhere. The sixth-generation model arrived in the latter stages of 2015, with a pair of diesels making 261 and 315bhp respectively, along with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol producing 321bhp. A 4.4-litre V8 was added to the line-up not long after, with a plug-in hybrid variant coming on stream in 2016.

8. Bentley Flying Spur (Mk2)

When it comes to luxury, Bentley is arguably the only brand that gets close to Rolls Royce in terms of appeal. However, the second-generation Flying Spur added another dimension with a level of grunt that’s almost surprising from a luxury saloon. Engine choices amounted to a 4.0-litre V8 with 500bhp or a 616bhp W12 that could top out at 200mph. Not bad for a vehicle that weighed 2.5 tonnes. There was also a V8 S that sat between the two variants which could sprint from 0-62mph in under five seconds.

When not being pushed to their full potential, all of the engines are extremely quiet at motorway speeds, making them calm, peaceful machines for cross-country drives. The ride is very good too, although the adjustable air suspension isn’t quite as sophisticated as you’ll find on the S-Class.

