Best cars & vans

Best American cars of all time

Many of America’s best cars are seen globally as all time greats. Here are some of our favourite cars from across the pond

by: Ryan Birch
14 Jun 2024
Best American cars

Scratch beneath the surface of American car culture and you’ll find there’s so much more on offer than brutish muscle cars or pick-up trucks. Granted, when looking at the best American cars of all time there are plenty of V8 engines shoe-horned into aggressively-styled sports coupes, but you’ll also find everything from luxurious saloons and rugged off-road 4x4s to electric cars. That’s not to mention a number of vehicles which have taken starring roles on the silver screen.

What’s more, the best cars from America have changed significantly over time. Back in the 1950s, top-cars from the US came with massive chrome bumpers, space-race inspired tail-fins and futuristic styling. Move through to the 1970s, ‘80s or even the early 1990s, and the extensive chrome was replaced by hairy-chested muscle cars designed to beat European rivals to a pulp with their huge engines.

Of course, America’s relationship with the automobile started well before the middle or latter parts of the 20th century. While many will argue the love-affair with the automobile began with Henry Ford’s unmistakable Model T, you’ll see through this list that Mr Ford was not the only early revolutionary; as some of the best classic American cars introduced features that are still present in cars today.

Just as those primitive cars completely changed personal transport in the early 1900s, modern-day American brands are doing the same today. Take Tesla as an example – a company right at the forefront of electric car development. Here in the UK it is still the quintessential American V8 that seems to hold the most appeal – even if battery-powered alternatives are closing the gap.

Fortunately, US manufacturers have taken to ‘globalising’ their more popular models, meaning an increasing number of American stars are available with the steering wheel on the right-hand side. Two of the latest models to take this step are the Ford Mustang and the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the UK car market is all the better for it.

Best American cars

So for lovers of all American car brands, and of the new and old American cars they have created, this is our guide to 10 of our favourites…

  1. Ford Mustang
  2. Chevrolet Corvette
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Ford Model T
  5. Jeep Wrangler
  6. Tesla Model S
  7. Oldsmobile Curved Dash
  8. Cadillac Type 53
  9. Ford GT40
  10. Duesenberg Model J
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

