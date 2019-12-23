Top 10 best muscle cars

Before we can even consider what the best muscle cars of all time are, we need to address a simple question. What is a muscle car? For many, a muscle car has to be an American-made two-door coupe (and therefore built by the likes of Chevrolet, Ford, Chrysler or Dodge), it has to have a big V8 engine and it has to come from the era when the people who lived one quarter mile at a time had never heard of Vin Diesel.

When we think of the best muscle cars, it is classic American automobiles such as Dodge’s original Challenger that many regard as the cream of the crop. Quite often, these older vintage cars have had their iconic status cemented in the public consciousness thanks to starring roles in film and TV cult classics, such as Ford’s Mustang in Bullitt, Pontiac’s Trans Am in Smokey and the Bandit, or Dodge’s Charger in the Dukes of Hazzard.

In truth, these legends from the sixties and seventies did not start the muscle car movement. All the way back in the late 1940s Oldsmobile decided to shoehorn a V8 under the bonnet of a model designed to use a less powerful six-cylinder engine. Following the tyre tracks of Oldsmobile, in 1957 a V8-powered Rambler Rebel arrived and found much success on the drag-strip – which is basically an American institution.