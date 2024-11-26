New BMW M235 2025 exclusive drive: behind the wheel in the hot new 2 Series Gran Coupe

Verdict

Our incredibly brief test drive in the new BMW M235 wasn’t enough to give it an official star rating, so we’ll reserve proper judgement until we can drive it on public roads in the coming months. However, it’s obvious that BMW has made some worthwhile performance upgrades, and we’re looking forward to finding out what it can do on some much twistier UK roads.

The first examples of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe won’t arrive in the UK until early 2025. However, we were fortunate enough to get behind the wheel before anyone else, taking the new M235 out for two very quick laps on a short test track at the BMW Performance Centre in South Carolina, US.

Naturally, we didn’t fancy spending our limited time with the performance hatch testing it in Comfort mode or toying with the new infotainment system. So as soon as we had the turbocharged four-cylinder engine fired up, we switched into Sport and activated launch control.

Releasing the brake pedal, the car sends all 296bhp and 400Nm through all four wheels and pins you to the body-hugging M Sports seats. As you approach the redline, pulling on the very large shift paddles on the steering wheel, the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers sharp, quick gear changes.