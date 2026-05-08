The next-generation BMW M3 is in store for some radical changes and we’ve caught it testing in its favourite environment – Germany’s legendary Nürburgring.

For the first time ever, the M3 is going electric with the recently unveiled M Neue Klasse Concept giving us a great look at the new EV super saloon’s design. M3 purists needn’t despair, though, because the next-generation model will also be offered with a petrol engine, which we’ve just spied being put through its paces.

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The petrol and electric M3s will share more than just a name, because as we can see the design will be closely aligned, too, as is the case with the upcoming regular electric i3 and 3 Series models.

BMW’s model range is taking on the ‘Neue Klasse’ design language, meaning a blockier profile, two black ‘grilles’ with integrated headlights and a squat, purposeful stance. The petrol-powered M3 test car we’ve spied reveals a number of changes over the electric M3 we’ve also caught at the ’ring.

The front end looks largely unaltered from the EV, but there’s additional cooling for the radiator lower in the bumper. The side features flared wheelarches and larger wheels taken from the current M3 (plus the necessary big brake upgrade), while at the rear we can see BMW M’s familiar quad-exhaust tips mounted more centrally than on the hot M340i that has also been spotted testing.