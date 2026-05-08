New BMW M3 spotted with straight-six power, radical design and no plug
For the first time ever, M3 customers will be able to choose between petrol and electric
The next-generation BMW M3 is in store for some radical changes and we’ve caught it testing in its favourite environment – Germany’s legendary Nürburgring.
For the first time ever, the M3 is going electric with the recently unveiled M Neue Klasse Concept giving us a great look at the new EV super saloon’s design. M3 purists needn’t despair, though, because the next-generation model will also be offered with a petrol engine, which we’ve just spied being put through its paces.
The petrol and electric M3s will share more than just a name, because as we can see the design will be closely aligned, too, as is the case with the upcoming regular electric i3 and 3 Series models.
BMW’s model range is taking on the ‘Neue Klasse’ design language, meaning a blockier profile, two black ‘grilles’ with integrated headlights and a squat, purposeful stance. The petrol-powered M3 test car we’ve spied reveals a number of changes over the electric M3 we’ve also caught at the ’ring.
The front end looks largely unaltered from the EV, but there’s additional cooling for the radiator lower in the bumper. The side features flared wheelarches and larger wheels taken from the current M3 (plus the necessary big brake upgrade), while at the rear we can see BMW M’s familiar quad-exhaust tips mounted more centrally than on the hot M340i that has also been spotted testing.
We can expect the interior of the petrol-powered M3 to be almost indistinguishable from the electric car, too – aside, perhaps, from a few bespoke powertrain-specific buttons. Bucket seats, a thick-rimmed steering wheel, plenty of ‘M’ badging and special driving modes (like the current M3’s ‘M drift analyser’) should feature inside.
The electric M Neue Klasse Concept suggested that the cabin layout will be simple to help focus on the driving experience, but BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive layout from the new 3 Series will be a prominent change over the current M3, with the traditional instrument cluster replaced with a customisable display stretching across the base of the windscreen. In the M3 we can expect vital information, such as lap times, tyre temperatures and G-forces, to be on show.
While we know the new BMW i3 has gone on sale from £57,905 in its dual-motor ‘First Edition’ form, we’re still awaiting pricing on the new 3 Series. Pricing of the electric M3 hasn’t been hinted at either, so for now we can only assume the petrol model will likely incur a slight price rise from the current car, which starts at £91,485 in Competition xDrive saloon form.
If that sounds too expensive, don’t forget you can save an average of over £15,000 on the BMW M3 when you go through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
What engine will the new BMW M3 get?
The turbocharged, straight-six petrol engine found in the BMW M2, M3 and M4, along with several Alpina models, was recently given a lifeline as BMW looks to keep its hot M cars compliant with upcoming emissions regulations.
The S58 engine, as it’s codenamed, will receive ‘BMW M Ignite’ technology which will help meet the Euro 7 emissions standard that is set to come into force in November 2026. BMW says production of M3 and M4s fitted with the revised engine will begin in July, while the M2 will get the technology from August.
Given the cost associated with updating this engine to meet emissions regulations, we can expect the next-generation of the M3 to utilise this powertrain, too, potentially with some form of mild-hybrid assistance to boost efficiency and lower emissions.
BMW M Ignite is the company’s marketing terminology for pre-chamber combustion – essentially meaning the engine has two spark plugs per cylinder. Alongside this, there’s also new variable turbine geometry of the turbochargers and a higher compression ratio. BMW says the new set-up “enables a significant reduction in fuel consumption”.
More importantly for BMW M car enthusiasts, there’s no drop-off in power with the increase in efficiency. The base car in BMW’s range to use the S58 is the M2 with 473bhp, while CS versions of the M3 and M4 come with 542bhp.
Don’t expect too much of a power bump for the next M3, although it’ll certainly be lighter than the all-electric version, which will come with much more power courtesy of a quad-motor layout.
Alexander Karajlovic, Head of Development at BMW M, says the sound over the current M3’s straight-six has been improved as well “particularly at higher revs and under heavy load” where the firm has achieved “a more throaty and even more emotive sound”. He continued: “In the lower rev and load ranges, however, the sound differs hardly at all from the familiar S58.”
The M Ignite system is patented by BMW and while it’s only set for the S58 right now, Karajlovic says there is potential for other engines to utilise the tech. “In an increasingly dynamic market environment with ever-growing regulatory requirements, this concept is, in principle, scalable with a view to the future.”
BMW isn’t the only company looking to keep its performance engines alive through stricter emissions tests. Mercedes says its entire ICE portfolio, comprising four-cylinder, six-cylinder, V8 and V12 engines, is ready for Euro 7.
If you’re looking for M car thrills for less, then check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service where there’s the excellent F87-generation M2 available from well under £30,000...