Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV is headed for UK shores

BYD’s first plug-in hybrid offered in the UK will take on big sellers like Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Feb 2024
BYD Seal U PHEV - front16

BYD introduced three models to the UK market in its first year, and isn’t looking to let off any time soon. The brand has presented the European-ready BYD Seal U at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, before order books open in the next few months.

So far, BYD has only offered pure-electric cars in the UK – the Dolphin hatchback, Atto 3 SUV and Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal saloon. As its name suggests, the Seal U borrows some styling cues and technology from the last of those cars, but is very different under the metal.

That’s because the BYD Seal U will be available exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain here, pitching it as a potential rival to the best-selling mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage

BYD Seal U PHEV - dash16

The Seal U DM-i, to use its full name, utilises the company’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology and prioritises drive provided by the electric motor, with less reliance on the petrol engine meant to help improve fuel consumption. However, European WLTP fuel economy and emissions figures for the car have yet to be confirmed.

The Seal U DM-i is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a single electric motor and a 18.3kWh lithium-ion ‘blade’ battery that’s good for an electric-only range of more than 60 miles on the old NEDC test cycle still used in China. An official WLTP figure is also not confirmed yet.

That should be enough to place the Seal U in the same eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax band as the plug-in hybrid Tucson and Sportage, which could help it appeal to company car drivers not yet taken by the idea of an EV.

Unlike a lot of plug-in hybrids, the Seal U also features AC and DC charging capabilities, allowing its battery to be recharged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes at up to 18kW. Also standard is a V2L (vehicle-to-load) socket, so devices like laptops can be powered by the car’s battery.

BYD Seal U PHEV - rear detail16

The Seal U uses BYD’s ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ design language, and comes with LED headlights with dual lenses, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED tail-lights that form part of a full-width rear light bar. Boot space stands at 552 litres – on par with the Sportage and Tucson – with 1,440 litres available with the rear seats folded down.

The Seal U’s interior features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual wireless charging pads, a panoramic sunroof, vegan leather upholstery and several driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and 360-degree parking camera setup.

We expect the BYD Seal U to start from just under £40,000 when it goes on sale in the UK in Q3 of 2024.

Now find out more about the best SUVs to buy....

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Geneva Motor Show 2024: live coverage and all the cars
Geneva Motor Show 2024 - header
News

Geneva Motor Show 2024: live coverage and all the cars

The Swiss expo is back this year, but the list of new cars at the show is less extensive than it once was…
26 Feb 2024
New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance
MG3 - front
News

New MG3 hopes to disrupt the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa’s supermini dominance

New MG3 features the company’s first full-hybrid powertrain; pricing to be announced in March
26 Feb 2024
New 2024 Renault 5 arrives! Retro EV city car sets class standard with 249-mile range
Renault 5 - front
News

New 2024 Renault 5 arrives! Retro EV city car sets class standard with 249-mile range

The reborn Renault 5 arrives to take on the MINI Cooper and Fiat 500 as the battle for all-electric city car supremacy heats up
26 Feb 2024
New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal
renault 5 teaser
News

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal

The long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 will be fully unveiled on 26 February 2024
24 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal
renault 5 teaser
News

New Renault 5 leaked: pictures surface online ahead of Monday's Geneva Motor Show reveal

The long-awaited all-electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 will be fully unveiled on 26 February 2024
24 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month
Nissan Qashqai - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: big-selling Nissan Qashqai with hybrid power for only £194 a month

A UK favourite with Nissan’s unique hybrid system, the Qashqai e-Power is a great family SUV and our Car Deal of the Day for 22 February
22 Feb 2024
New Volkswagen Tayron spotted as seven-seat alternative to the Tiguan
Volkswagen Tayron (camouflaged) - front action
News

New Volkswagen Tayron spotted as seven-seat alternative to the Tiguan

Volkswagen had initially sold the Tayron exclusively in China but it’ll come to Europe later this year
22 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content