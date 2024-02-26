New BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV is headed for UK shores

BYD introduced three models to the UK market in its first year, and isn’t looking to let off any time soon. The brand has presented the European-ready BYD Seal U at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, before order books open in the next few months.

So far, BYD has only offered pure-electric cars in the UK – the Dolphin hatchback, Atto 3 SUV and Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal saloon. As its name suggests, the Seal U borrows some styling cues and technology from the last of those cars, but is very different under the metal.

That’s because the BYD Seal U will be available exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain here, pitching it as a potential rival to the best-selling mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

The Seal U DM-i, to use its full name, utilises the company’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology and prioritises drive provided by the electric motor, with less reliance on the petrol engine meant to help improve fuel consumption. However, European WLTP fuel economy and emissions figures for the car have yet to be confirmed.

The Seal U DM-i is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a single electric motor and a 18.3kWh lithium-ion ‘blade’ battery that’s good for an electric-only range of more than 60 miles on the old NEDC test cycle still used in China. An official WLTP figure is also not confirmed yet.