Skoda Superb vs Citroen C5 X: practical family cars duke it out

There was a time when you couldn’t drive more than a few yards before passing a Ford Mondeo or a Vauxhall Vectra, so popular was the breed of large family cars. But as their popularity has declined, they’ve been replaced by SUVs.

While the high-riding, 4x4-inspired alternatives were once not so common, they’re now the default choice. Some people would argue that makes cars such as those in our test here – the all-new Skoda Superb and the Citroen C5 X – the less generic, more interesting choice.

Skoda has been a strong contender in this segment ever since the first Superb of the modern era (the nameplate was formerly used on a large luxury Skoda in 1934) arrived in 2001. Now, the latest model promises more of the same, but with countless improvements.

Its rival, the C5 X, is a left-field choice, and that alone will be enough to tempt some buyers. But how much substance is there behind that Gallic style?

It’s not the first time these two names have locked horns in an Auto Express comparison test. Back in late 2022 when the C5 X was the newcomer, the French machine took on the previous-generation Superb. On that occasion, it was the two most modest petrol options facing off against one another; this time the two powertrains we’ve chosen leave us with another question to answer.