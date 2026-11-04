Verdict

The Citroen C3 Collection, at a glance, represents pretty good value for money, with a perky petrol engine, lots of space, a comfortable ride and just enough of the necessities to ensure you don’t feel shortchanged. However, with the Max spec and its heated seats, wireless phone charger and extra safety tech only costing £900 more, we think most people would be better off treating themselves and stepping up the range – especially given the price differentiation will be negligible when it comes to monthly finance or lease costs.

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If you’re going to spend less than £20,000 on a new car, you’re limited in terms of options; most cars at this price point are dinky city cars, while most EVs only offer second-car levels of range. But what if you want something that’s cheap to run, but will also offer enough space and comfort for a small family?

Re-enter the Citroen C3, Auto Express’ 2024 Car of the Year, which has received a new entry-level ‘Collection’ spec for 2026. Starting from £19,670, it’s slightly more expensive than the outgoing Plus model, which is now only available on the electric Citroen e-C3, but nevertheless brings a handful of welcome aesthetic and assistance upgrades.