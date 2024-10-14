Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept reveals new design and electric powertrain for French SUV

The design of the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross SUV should be pretty close to the new concept

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Oct 2024
Citroen C5 Aircross concept Paris Motor Show - front 3/413

Here’s our best look yet at the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross, as the French brand has premiered a concept at the Paris Motor Show that showcases a “vision of its future C-segment SUV”. The new C5 Aircross will be the first Citroen to sit on parent firm Stellantis’ new STLA Medium architecture, allowing for ICE, hybrid and pure-electric powertrains. 

And we won’t have to wait long to see the production version, as Citroen says the concept “heralds a model scheduled for 2025”. Although the STLA Medium platform can cater to seven-seat SUVs, as we have seen with the Peugeot 5008, the C5 Aircross will only have seating for five, rivalling its Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland siblings, along with the Ford Kuga, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson in the mid-size SUV segment. 

The C5 Aircross Concept is bigger than the first-generation car, with a height of 1,600mm and a length of 4,650mm – some 150mm longer than the current model. The overall shape is that of a traditional SUV, and Citroen says thanks to a long wheelbase, the C5 Aircross Concept is “ideally proportioned to provide generous space for five people”.

Citroen C5 Aircross concept Paris Motor Show - rear 3/413

The frontal design is similar to that seen on the new C3 Aircross, incorporating Citroen’s latest design language, which was initially showcased by the Oli Concept of 2022. The brand’s new badge features, standing out against a strip of black that connects the new three-point headlight signature. 

Black trim on the bottom of the bumper flows into the wheelarches to create a chunky, off-road look, and continues to the rear bumper. The rear lights also utilise the three-point light signature that is becoming a staple of Citroen’s current line-up. The upper lights – called ‘Citroen Light Wings’ – extend from the bodywork and have a specific purpose, too, guiding airflow around the area. 

Given that it uses the STLA Medium platform, we expect the production version of the C5 Aircross Concept to come with 73kWh and 98kWh batteries, with the larger one providing around 420 miles of range.

Citroen says the C5 Aircross Concept will be a “multi-powered vehicle”, which means we can expect internal combustion, hybrid and pure-electric power. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid used across the Stellantis Group, with 134bhp and 230Nm of torque, is likely to feature.  

The production model is due in the middle of next year, with a price tag to rival its Stellantis siblings. Expect the hybrid to cost from around £35,000, and the EV to start at around £40,000. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

