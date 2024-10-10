Dacia Bigster 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

That cladding, along with most of the rear bumper, is made from Starkle – a material created by Dacia’s engineers which contains up to 20 per cent recycled polypropylene, and isn’t treated or painted, giving a distinctive mottled finish. The skid plates, meanwhile, are, according to Dacia, “dyed in mass” – meaning they’re the same colour all the way through, making any scratches harder to see.

Other notable design features include Y-shaped headlights and tail-lights – like those on the Duster – which have been pushed to the edges of the car, to help create the impression of a wide stance. In the centre of the gloss black grille is the familiar ‘Dacia Link’ logo that really stands out because it’s painted white, as is the ‘Dacia’ lettering on the bootlid. There’s also a new Indigo Blue paint colour that’s exclusive to the Bigster.

The cabin design is identical to the Duster’s, but Dacia has worked hard to integrate the refinement, space and equipment that customers expect from a family SUV. So every model comes with dual displays, dual-zone air conditioning and an acoustic windscreen to reduce cabin noise.

As you might expect from a Dacia, the interior is made of mostly hard plastic, but build quality is solid and it feels like the Bigster’s cabin should hold up well to whatever families can throw at it. We also like that surfaces have been given different textures and patterns, so it doesn’t look cheap or boring inside.

What do we know about the infotainment system?

Every Bigster features a large 10.1-inch central touchscreen that’s angled towards the driver and is running the brand’s latest infotainment system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Below that is a row of physical toggles for the climate controls, while behind the steering wheel – which also has physical buttons – is either a seven-inch or 10.1-inch instrument display in front of them, depending on the exact model. Both screens are sharp and the graphics are clear.

How practical is the Dacia Bigster and how big is the boot space?

Dacia says the 4.57-metre-long Bigster is one of the most spacious offerings in its class, which is a very bold claim. However we were allowed to explore the car before its official unveiling and were immediately impressed by the amount of space on offer in the rear seats. Even with six-foot tall adults up front, there’s lots of legroom for passengers to stretch out in the back and space under the front seats for their feet. Headroom is generous, too.