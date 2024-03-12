New Dacia Spring takes ‘cheapest electric car’ crown with sub-£15k starting price

UK pricing for the all-new Dacia Spring has been revealed at long last, and with a starting price of just £14,995 for the zero-emissions city car, not only does it take the title of Britain’s cheapest electric car, the Spring is deep in the top 10 list of the cheapest cars of any kind on sale in Britain.

For comparison, the MG4 – our Affordable Electric Car of the Year in 2023 – costs £12,000 more with its starting price of £26,995, and the Vauxhall Corsa Electric supermini is similarly priced from £26,895 following the release of the cut-price ‘Yes Edition’ model. Cars much closer in price to the Spring include petrol-powered superminis like the Hyundai i10, however, the Dacia even manages to undercut that car’s £15,920 start price.

The only EV that costs less than the Spring right now is the circa-£8k Citroen Ami, but that is a two-seat quadricycle, not technically a car.

The Dacia Spring is available to pre-order now with a £99 deposit. Those that sign-up will be among the first to get their hands on the Spring in the UK and receive £250 to spend on accessories for the car, public charging or as a contribution to the cost of a home wallbox charger through Mobilize Power Solutions. Customers can choose from the three options when pre-ordering, and the first examples are due to arrive in October.

Powertrains, batteries and charging

The Spring is offered with two powertrains called Electric 45 and Electric 65 that, as their names suggest, produce 44bhp and 64bhp respectively from their single electric motors. 0-62mph takes 19.1 seconds with the base motor, or a slightly less glacial 13.7 seconds with more potent setup.

Both are powered by a 26.8kWh battery that delivers up to 137 miles of range, or 186 miles if you solely drive in the city. Recharging the battery from 20 to 100 per cent takes just four hours from a standard 7kW public or home charging point, or 11 hours if you use a domestic plug socket.